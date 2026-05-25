FOR SALE: 1931 Duesenberg Model J Disappearing Top Convertible Coupe by Murphy

Up for grabs through RM Sotheby’s Private Sales with an asking price of $3,850,000, this 1931 Duesenberg Model J Disappearing Top Convertible Coupe by Murphy is among the finest surviving examples of America’s pre-war automotive excellence.

Formerly part of the renowned Paul and Chris Andrews Collection, the car retains its numbers-matching chassis, firewall, engine, coachwork, and even its original numbered crankshaft, preserving an extraordinary level of authenticity. Recognized by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club with Category 1 Certification (D-146), it also benefits from a highly regarded, award-winning restoration.

Widely considered Murphy’s most elegant Duesenberg body style, the “Disappearing Top” Convertible Coupe combined graceful lines with sporting presence. Approximately 25 examples were produced, with body number 921 mounted to chassis 2414 and powered by engine J-395, completed and tested in 1930.

The car’s documented history begins with Chicago investment banker and Hollywood personality Blake Garner, who likely brought the Duesenberg to Los Angeles. Finished for decades in distinctive pale yellow and green paintwork, it later entered the fleet of Pacific Auto Rental, one of Hollywood’s premier suppliers of period vehicles.

During this period, J-395 gained cinematic fame, most notably appearing alongside Joan Crawford and Bette Davis in the 1962 psychological thriller Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? It also appeared in television and film productions throughout the 1970s and was famously photographed with actress Jayne Mansfield.

Following ownership within the Imperial Palace collection and later stewardship by respected collectors Chris and Kathleen Koch, the Model J underwent an extensive restoration involving acclaimed Duesenberg specialists. The result earned First in Class at the 2005 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and initiated an impressive run of 18 concours victories.

Recently serviced and retrimmed with a black convertible top, J-395 remains mechanically sorted and fitted with a high-speed ring and pinion, ensuring it performs as impressively as it presents. Approaching its centennial, this Murphy-bodied Duesenberg represents one of the most significant and desirable Model Js in existence.

Source: RM Sotheby’s