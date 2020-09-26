BMW M3 Competition Saloon and BMW M4 Competition Coupé Revealed

It has been 35 years since BMW premiered the legendary BMW M3. BMW is now launching its newest creation of its high-performance models being the BMW M3 Competition Saloon and the BMW M4 Competition Coupé. Both models have been engineered to combine high performance with everyday usability.

Although both models have the common goal of pure driving pleasure, they are different in character. The BMW M3 Competition Saloon has enough space for five occupants while the BMW M4 Competition is a four-seater.

When looking at the cars it is clear that BMW has outfitted the models with class-leading levels of standard equipment, especially for those track days. Additionally, the models have options that take individualization to the next level that will make your BMW M3 a dangerous force to reckon with on the track.

There are six main packages for the optional equipment: Comfort, Technology Plus, M Carbon, Visibility, M Pro, and Ultimate. Beyond these packages, there are other optional items that can be added including M Brakes in red, blue, or black; M Carbon seats, M Carbon exterior, and Park Assistant Plus with Drive Recorder.

Under the hood of the two new cars is a 510hp high-revving straight-six engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology that when combined with the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, directs its power to the rear wheels.

BMW M3 Competition Saloon

Expected to be available starting the summer of 2021, both models will also offer the M xDrive, which produces refined directional stability and excellent traction without settling on agility.

BMW Plant Munich will be building the new BMW M3 Competition Saloon while BMW Plant Dingolfing will be the one creating the new BMW M4 Competition Coupé. Both are scheduled for a market launch in March 2021.

Styling of the BMW M3 and M4

The motorsport-inspired spirit of the BMW M3 Competition Saloon and the BMW M4 Competition Coupé stands out in the distinct and aerodynamic optimized exteriors. Compared to their predecessors, both models are 122mm longer while the M3 and M4 are 26mm and 17mm wider respectively.

A deep, frameless and all-black BMW kidney grille can be noticed in both models. The traditional M double bars are now horizontally organized and support the model badge. Both sides of the grille have supplementary cooling intakes with honeycomb mesh covers.

BMW M4 Competition Coupé

Standard in the design are the Shadowline LED headlights, with darkened inlays decorating their upper edges. The Visibility Package can be added as an option that includes adaptive LED Headlights with BMW Laserlight and BMW Selective Beam non-dazzling high beam assistant.

One of the most outstanding features in the design is the high-gloss black band that is formed around the entire lower aspect of the car. This is formed by the combined extended side sills alongside the prominently flared wheel arches as well as the front and rear aprons. Traditional M gills are added cleverly into the front side panels, with the M-specific high-gloss black exterior mirrors bearing aerodynamically optimized contouring. The roof of both the new M models is made from high-tech carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP).

To optimize airflow, two fins run longitudinally over the CFRP as well as the rear spoiler, which is also painted in high-gloss black and has a central notch. Framing the exhaust systems pair of tailpipes, which measures 100mm each in diameter, are the rear diffuser which are finished in black and with eye-catching fins. Completing the rear end are the darkened, full-LED rear light clusters with L-shaped taillights.

Exterior paint with Optional M Carbon exterior

The exterior paintwork comes with three new and exclusive shades being Sao Paulo Yellow non-metallic, Isle of Man Green metallic, and Toronto Red metallic.

Also available is the model-specific M Carbon exterior package which includes inlays for the newly designed wide front air intakes and a rear diffuser, rear spoiler, and exterior mirror caps which will all be made from CFRP.

New M Light-alloy wheels

Coming standard for the two cars will be the new M light-alloy wheel design that uses 19-inch wheels at the front, and 20-inch wheels at the back. Additional options will be the M brakes being available in Red, Blue, or Black.

Interior

The interior styling of the BMW M3 Competition Saloon and the BMW M4 Competition Coupé has been taken to the sporting extreme and was based upon the interior of the latest BMW 3 and 4 Series.

As part of the signature designs, the M details include red accents seen in the M buttons on the M leather steering wheel as well as the start/stop button on the center console.

Standard design features inside the car will include an anthracite-colored BMW Individual headliner and interior trim strips in Carbon fiber high-gloss. Other standards are the fine-grain Merino black leather trim, electrically adjustable and heated M sport seats.

As an option, you will be able to select a new M Carbon bucket seats for the driver and front passenger. It includes CFRP in their construction and saves 9.6kgs compared to the standard M sport seat.

Straight-six Engine under the hood

The engine inside the new high-performance models raises the bar in terms of output and torque for six-cylinder in-line petrol units from BMW. These power units increased the maximum output by 60hp, while the peak torque is also increased by 100Nm.

The latest version of the M TwinPower Turbo technology is partnered with the new 3.0-liter straight-six engine. Up to the moment where the maximum output is reached, the engine is able to maintain peak torque: 650Nm is on tap between 2,700 and 5,500rpm, from when the maximum output of 510hp is supported up to the 7,200rpm red line.

Both the M4 Competition Coupé and the M3 Competition Saloon can accelerate from 0 to 62mph within a thrilling 3.9 seconds. Top speed is limited to 155mph electronically, but if the option M Pro Package is added, it can accelerate to 180mph.

Model Max Power (hp) Peak Torque (Nm) Acceleration (0-62mph) Top Speed (mph) M3 Competition Saloon 510 650 3.9 155 M4 Competition Coupé 510 650 3.9 155

Bespoke M TwinPower Turbo technology

There will be a bespoke version of M TwinPower Turbo technology that incorporates two mono-scroll turbocharges that supply compressed air to cylinders 1-3 and 4-6 respectively. To optimize the power output of the charger, there will be indirect intercooler and its electrically controlled wastegate will support the turbocharger’s instantaneous responsiveness, and enhances the effectiveness of the catalytic converters.

Standard Drivelogic with Eight-speed M Steptronic transmission

Both upcoming models will be equipped with specially tuned eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. The M Steptronic gives both models the capability of fully automatic gear changes or manual shifts with sequential gear selection. Also added will be the newly designed selector lever and the carbon gearshift paddles located on the steering wheel.

M xDrive all-wheel-drive system improves traction and performance

For the first time, buyers of the BMW M3 and BMW M4 will now have a choice between an all-wheel-drive system or the traditional rear-wheel drive.

Through the transfer case’s electronically controlled multi-plate clutch, the engine’s power is distributed between the front and rear wheels. The Active M Differential then splits it again between the two rear wheels.

The new system considerably enhances acceleration from a standstill with the distribution of power easily configured by the driver as needed through the Setup menu.

Chassis

Both new M models will sport improvements in body rigidity and aerodynamic efficiency, as well as optimized, tuned chassis technology. Contributing to the excellent driving dynamics are the long wheelbase and wide tracks, low center of gravity, and practically a 50:50 weight distribution.

Suspension

Using electromagnetically controlled valves that act to generate the required damping force in just a few milliseconds, the shock absorbers in the standard adaptive M suspension optimize road contact and traction for every driving situation.

Integrated braking system

As a standard in the new M models, the M Compound brakes are made up of six-piston fixed-caliper brakes with 380mm discs at the front and a single-piston floating-caliper brakes (that includes the parking brake) with 370mm discs at the rear. For the first time, the calipers are being offered for either red or black, in addition to the blue calipers that were used in the previous models.

In addition, as part of the M Pro Package, there are the optional M Carbon ceramic brakes that provide even stronger braking power and durability.

M Drive Professional: Unbeatable track performance

Making its debut as a standard inclusion is the M Drive Professional which is designed for track driving. It empowers the driver to make consistent improvements in their quest for the ideal line and the perfect lap. As an example, the driver’s ability to control the car through corners with plenty of oversteer and opposite lock is recorded by the M Drift Analyser.

The M Drive Professional includes other functions like the M Laptimer, which delivers a far-reaching race performance analysis. Using the M Laptimer app on their Apple iPhone, drivers can also analyze the data that were recorded during their track outing.

Pricing are to be released nearer to the launch.

[Source: BMW]

