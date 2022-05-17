2019 Goodwood Revival Goodwood, England 13th - 15th September 2019 Photo: Drew Gibson
2022 Goodwood Members’ Meeting Vintage Racing Video Highlights

The 79th Goodwood Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport was a great kick off to the 2022 Goodwood motorsport season. There were some pretty interesting races and demonstrations.

Some of the much-awaited events of the whole weekend include the Porsche 956 & 962 demonstration. Guests to the event also witnessed some amazing bike racing to claim the coveted Hailwood Trophy.

It has previously been revealed that the T.50 prototype from Gordon Murray Automotive will be seen on the track of the Goodwood Motor Circuit as part of the performance demonstration of F1 cars. Below is the video from Gordon Murray Automotive showcasing the T.50 Safety Car. Just listen to the glorious sound of the Cosworth GMA V12 engine as it leads a group of historic V10 Formula One cars.

There is also the Saturday and Sunday highlights of the 79th Goodwood Members’ Meeting where we can see the Formula One cars, BTCC racers in their classic touring cars, pre-war racers, Porsche Group C cars, motorsports races, and some drift demos. There’s also the demo of the V10 Formula One cars, and Group C cars.

The 79th Goodwood Members’ Meeting was held last April 9-10, 2022 held at Goodwood Motor Circuit.

