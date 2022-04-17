The first weekend in April greeted vintage racers and spectators alike to clear blue skies and unusually warm sunny weather for the first Classic Sports Racing Group (CSRG) event, the David Love Memorial, of the 2022 season.

Celebrating the life of CSRG’s Co-founder, David Love, the two-day vintage race event took place the weekend of April 2-3, with an optional practice on April 1st, at Sonoma Raceway. This year kicks off CSRG’s 55th year of vintage racing (check out the previous year’s behind-the-scenes).

Over 175 drivers made for a strong turnout to the no sound limit event as nine different race groups navigated the 12 turn, 2.52 mile hilly road course located in the hills of Sonoma Raceway. A wide variety of racecars ranging from the early 1950’s to Formula and Production Sports cars, as well as Can Am and IMSA racecars showed up to attack the track.

While spectators had free entry, crowds were light over the weekend possibly due to another event running simultaneously at Laguna Seca.

Sunday’s winners for each race group are as follows:

Group 1 – Kurt Delbene

Group 2 – Edward Lamantia

Group 3 – Scott Brown

Group 4 – Dave Hagan

Group 5 – Locke De Bretteville

Group 6 – Oliver Ramleth

Group 7 – Edd Ozard

Group 8 – N/A

Group 9 – Troy Ermish

For all weekend race results from the CSRG David Love Vintage Races go to https://racehero.io/events.

2022 CSRG David Love Memorial