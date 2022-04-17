2022 CSRG David Love Memorial

The first weekend in April greeted vintage racers and spectators alike to clear blue skies and unusually warm sunny weather for the first Classic Sports Racing Group (CSRG) event, the David Love Memorial, of the 2022 season.
Celebrating the life of CSRG’s Co-founder, David Love, the two-day vintage race event took place the weekend of April 2-3, with an optional practice on April 1st, at Sonoma Raceway. This year kicks off CSRG’s 55th year of vintage racing (
Over 175 drivers made for a strong turnout to the no sound limit event as nine different race groups navigated the 12 turn, 2.52 mile hilly road course located in the hills of Sonoma Raceway. A wide variety of racecars ranging from the early 1950’s to Formula and Production Sports cars, as well as
Can Am and IMSA racecars showed up to attack the track.
While spectators had free entry, crowds were light over the weekend possibly due to another event running simultaneously at Laguna Seca.
Sunday’s winners for each race group are as follows:
Group 1 – Kurt Delbene
Group 2 – Edward Lamantia
Group 3 – Scott Brown
Group 4 – Dave Hagan
Group 5 – Locke De Bretteville
Group 6 – Oliver Ramleth
Group 7 – Edd Ozard
Group 8 – N/A
Group 9 – Troy Ermish
1966 Austin Cooper driven by Chris Kearney through Turn 4
1966 Mini Cooper S driven by Dennis Racine
CSRG Group 6 racers line up in the Pits at Sonoma Raceway
1964 MGB Roadster driven by Matt Lituchy
1955 Maserati 250F driven by Paddins Dowling
1966 Mini Cooper S driven by Gary Drean
1964 Mini Cooper S driven by Jim Jensen
1970 Porsche 914-6 GT driven by Jon Wactor
Two minute warning!
Jack Perkins pushes to the top of Turn 2 in a 1967 Alfa Romeo GTA
Bob Roth leads in a 1963 Genie Mk IV SR coming out of Turn 2
1951 Jaguar XK 120 – Tim Barnes
1960 Austin Healey 3000 – Joe Fabris
1955 Maserati 250F CM – Paddins Dowling
1970 Leech MK 1 – Don Pepperdene
1954 Nichols Special – Jean Pierre Molerus
1960 MG MGA – Malcolm Cox
1970 Ford Titan Mark 6 19 – Ron Bonham
1970 Titan FF Mark VI – Chris Shoap
Spectators sitting hillside at the top of Turn 2 watch Group 6 racecars climb the hill
Yellow caution flag signals to the drivers to maintain caution at the start of the race
Driver Oliver Ramleth gets a push leaving the Pits in a 1970 Titan Mk 6
1970 Titan Mk 6 driven by Mark Ramleth
Group 6 racer, Edward Lauber, waits patiently in a 1971 Titan FF for the race to start
Group 6 – #98 1972 Titan Titan Formula Ford driven by Robert Thull
Group 6 – 1981 PRS RH02F driven by Tom Duncan gets pushed back into the line up prior to the race start during the CSRG David Love Memorial races at Sonoma Raceway
1960 Porsche RS60 Spyder driven by William Lyon
1964 Bobsy SR3 driven by Randy Hill
1967 Porsche 910 driven by Dave Hagan
1967 Porsche 910 driven by Dave Hagan
1964 Lotus 23B driven by Dave Olson
1966 Ford Shelby GT 350 driven by Robert Brayton
1969 Ford Mustang boss 302 driven by Steve Eftimiou
1989 Lola 88 driven by Michael Faulknor
1975 Ralt RT1 driven by Eric Verdin
1973 Brabham BT40 driven by Jonathan Burke
Group 7 racecars
Group 9 racers rolling through Turn 10
1967 BMW 2002 driven by Mark Rincon
1969 Datsun 510 driven by Rick Sheldon
1968 Datsun 510 driven by Kelvin Tse
1969 Datsun 510 driven by David Anderson
1970 BMW 2002 driven by Steve Walker
1956 Lotus 11 Le Mans – Mark Sange
1964 MGB Roadster – Matt Lituchy
Malcolm Cox leads out of Turn 2 in a 1960 MG MGA with Vincent Colonna on his tail in a 1966 Alfa Romeo GTV
1986 Swift DB2 – Gunnar Hebert
1989 Lola 88 – Michael Faulknor
1973 Chevron B23 – John Fudge
1982 Ralt RT4 – Geir Ramleth
1975 Ralt RT1 – Eric Verdin
A regular Sonoma Raceway track worker recognizes a familiar face at the CSRG vintage races
Group 9 racer, Jim Huff, pulls into the Pits in his 1965 BMW 1800ti
1957 Porsche 356A
Group 9 racecars lining up in the Pits
Two minute warning!
Driver Joseph Brooke, in a 1965 Triumph Spitfire, and his pit crew watch and wait as the marshall gives the one minute warning
Art Hebert takes to the track in a 1957 Porsche 356A
Christian Bonk in a 1963 Elva Courier MK3 leads out of Turn 5
Art Hebert in a 1957 Porsche 356A tries to overtake a 356A Speedster coming out of Turn 5
Joseph Rossi in a 1964 356C heads into Turn 6
Reinhard Riedel pilots a 1956 356A Speedster
1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTV driven by Royce Miller
1965 Triumph Spitfire driven by Joseph Brooke
1957 Porsche 356A driven by Art Hebert
A 1969 Brabham BT 29-FB driven by Chris Rose is followed by a 1961 Cooper T56 driven by Doug Mockett headed into Turn 6
1966 Brabham BT21 driven by Jonathan Kitchen
1967 Brabham BT21B driven by Thomas Schnurbusch
Huffaker Triumph TR8
1961 BRM 57 driven by Charles McCabe
Group 3 Mini Cooper racecars
Twins Emmett and Oliver taking in the view from the bridge during the CSRG races at Sonoma Raceway
Headed into Turn 4 is a 1967 Brabham BT21B driven by Thomas Schnurbusch
1982 Ralt RT4 – Geir Ramleth
1975 Ralt RT1 – Eric Verdin
1986 Swift DB2 – Gunnar Hebert
1968 Brabham BT21-FB driven by Jack Richardson
1960 Porsche RS60 Spyder driven by William Lyon
1961 Huffaker Genie driven by Kevin Romak
1962 Lotus 23B driven by Duke Zander
1964 Lotus 23B driven by Dave Olson
1961 Huffaker Genie Mk V driven by John Fudge
1964 Bobsy SR3 driven by Randy Hill
1967 Porsche 910 driven by Dave Hagan
1962 Lotus 23B driven by Duke Zander
1989 Lola 88 driven by Michael Faulknor
A 1958 Devin SS driven by Nicholas Colonna followed closely by Edward Nigro in a red 1960 Lola Mark 1 and Thor Johnson in a green 1959 Lotus 17
1960 MG MGA driven by Malcolm Cox followed by a 1966 Alfa Romeo GTV driven by Vincent Colonna in Turn 10
Edward Nigro pilots a 1960 Lola Mark 1
1966 Alfa Romeo GTV driven by Vincent Colonna
1951 Jaguar XK 120 driven by Tim Barnes
1962 Triumph Spitfire Mk1 driven by Scott Meredith
1957 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spyder driven by Charles Test
1956 Lotus 11 Le Mans driven by Mark Sange
1954 Porsche 356 driven by Gregor Magnusson
1952 Jowett Jupiter driven by Scott Renner
1960 Lola Mk1 driven by Stephen Clark
1958 Devin SS driven by Nicholas Colonna
1958 Lotus Eleven LeMans driven by Bruce Miller
1967 Alfa Romeo GTA driven by Jack Perkins
1969 Brabham BT 29-FB driven by Chris Rose
1969 Datsun 510 driven by Gabriel Rothman
1969 Alfa Romeo GTv driven by Bruce McKean
1968 BMW 2002 driven by John Murray
1966 Brabham BT21 driven by Jonathan Kitchen
1986 Swift DB2 driven by Gunnar Hebert
1968 Chevrolet Camaro driven by John Hildebrand
1961 Cooper T56 driven by Doug Mockett
1970 Porsche 914-6 GT driven by Jon Wactor
1967 Chevrolet Corvette driven by Nicholas Colonna
1988 Chevrolet IMSA Corvette driven by John Goodman
1971 BMW 2002 driven by Bob Russell
1960 Mini Cooper driven by Chris Locke through Turn 4
1965 Ford Lotus Cortina driven by Michael Malone into Turn 5
1965 Mini Cooper driven by Andrew Wait
1965 Austin Cooper S driven by Ron Cox