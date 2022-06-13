The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is as much about the place and the people as it is about the cars and the competition. The combination of this perfect location, and these priceless vintage autos, puts this event above all others.

The first Concorso d’Eleganza was held along the shore of Italy’s Lake Como in 1929. By that time, the elegant Villa d’Este was more than 350 years old. The Villa celebrates 150 years at a hotel in 2022, while the Concorso has survived various fits and starts over the past 93 years. It is now the preeminent, can’t-miss event on the vintage car calendar.

50 priceless cars, each perfect in its own way. Most have been painstakingly restored to nearly-new condition…and then there’s this 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sport race car. Imperfectly beautiful, warts and all, with much of the original patina that echoes years of racing, and a sound that can raise the hairs on the back of your neck.

Another Bugatti took top honors at the Concorso. This 1937 Bugatti 57 S was chosen “Best in Show” by the International Jury at the Concorso.

Ferrari was the featured marque at the Concorso, with “The Cavallino at 75”…eight autos celebrating eight decades of the Italian icon. Each one a wonder to behold, with the unmistakable rumble of a Ferrari V12 engine impressive even while standing still.

The BMW Group celebrated the 14th anniversary of their cooperation with the Concorso with an impressive array of autos spanning decades of production in both consumer and racing cars.

Each auto was polished to perfection before facing the scrutiny of judge and jury.

The people watching was nearly as much fun as the auto appreciation. Everyone seemed to have a camera, and this was truly the place to both see and be seen on Lake Como.

There are more memorable images from the 2022 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in the gallery, below.

2022 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Photo Gallery