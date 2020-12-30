1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports is the Most Expensive Car Sold in 2020

Multiple Auction Records Set in 2020 by Gooding & Company
2020 saw Gooding & Company report more than $125 million in total sales during their entire auction year. The company was able to record 568 lots sold with an impressive 91% sales rate. Of the 568 units, more than 27 cars sold above the $1 million mark.
Five of the ten most valuable cars sold in all auction houses in 2020 were sold by Gooding & Company. The five cars include the top two single car sales for 2020 which are the 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports and the 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante.
Gooding & Company’s first auction outside of the US, Passion of a Lifetime auction, set a new auction world record by having the highest per car average sale at a single auction, being £2,432,064/ $3,229,294.
Top Ten Lots Sold at Auction in 2020
1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports, Sale Price: £9,535,000 / $12,681,550
- The Type 59 Sports was a Works Grand Prix Car in 1934-35
- In 1937 it was Transformed to a Sports Car Configuration and raced
- Previously owned by King Leopold III of Belgium
1937 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante, Sale Price: £7,855,000 / $10,447,150
- The Type 57S is one of the most Sought-after of the road-going Bugattis:
- Coachwork was designed by Jean Bugatti
- Comprises of the original Chassis, Engine, Bodywork and Period-Installed Supercharger
- The restoration was completed by Ivan Dutton Ltd
1928 Bugatti Type 35C Grand Prix, Sale Price: £3,935,000 / $5,233,550
- Exquisitely maintained Grand Prix Bugatti
- Participated in the 1928 Targa Florio as the works entry
- Raced in Sports Car Events, Hill Climbs, and European Grand Prix,
- Only three custodians since 1958
- Restoration completed by Ivan Dutton Ltd.
1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV Speciale, Sale Price: £3,207,000 / $4,265,310
- The 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV Speciale is only 150 built
- Restored to original Oro Metallizzato livery by professional Italian Specialists
1955 Aston Martin DB3S, Sale Price: £3,011,000 / $3,998,005
- One of only twenty customer Aston Martin DB3S constructed
- Raced as a member of David McKay and Tony Gaze’s Kangaroo Stable throughout Europe and the UK
- In 1957 the car set a new Australian Land Speed Record (Class D) at 143.19 MPH
- Has been involved in Many historic Races
- Consists of original Engine
1995 Ferrari F50, Sale Price: $3,222,500
- Only 349 Built overall and this example is one of only 55 US-Specifications
- Has less than 5,200 Miles
- Ferrari of San Antonio in 2018 performed comprehensive service
1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose, Sale Price: $3,080,000
- The 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose is a late-production Torque-Tube Example that comprises of a factory Six-Carb intake and external filler
- Interior incorporates tan leather upholstery and Bianco (White) body
- Presented in unrestored condition
1932 Hispano-Suiza J12 Dual Cowl Phaeton, Sale Price: $2,425,000
- Only 114 Constructed
- Henry Binder performed coachwork
- Only 10 Surviving Open Hispano-Suiza J12
1914 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Torpédo Phaeton, Sale Price: $2,205,000
- London-to-Edinburgh Chassis
- Kellner Torpédo Coachwork
- Best of Show Nominee at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance
- Original-Bodied, Sporting Silver Ghosts
1948 Tucker 48, Sale Price: $2,040,000
- 1 of twelve originally completed in Waltz Blue Metallic
- Only traveled 6,300 miles
- Starred in the 1988 American biographical comedy-drama film ‘Tucker: The Man and His Dream’
