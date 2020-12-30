Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports

1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports is the Most Expensive Car Sold in 2020

Multiple Auction Records Set in 2020 by Gooding & Company

2020 saw Gooding & Company report more than $125 million in total sales during their entire auction year. The company was able to record 568 lots sold with an impressive 91% sales rate. Of the 568 units, more than 27 cars sold above the $1 million mark.  

Five of the ten most valuable cars sold in all auction houses in 2020 were sold by Gooding & Company. The five cars include the top two single car sales for 2020 which are the 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports and the 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante.  

Gooding & Company’s first auction outside of the US, Passion of a Lifetime auction, set a new auction world record by having the highest per car average sale at a single auction, being £2,432,064/ $3,229,294.

Top Ten Lots Sold at Auction in 2020 

1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports, Sale Price: £9,535,000 / $12,681,550 

  • The Type 59 Sports was a Works Grand Prix Car in 1934-35
  • In 1937 it was Transformed to a Sports Car Configuration and raced
  • Previously owned by King Leopold III of Belgium

1937 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante, Sale Price: £7,855,000 / $10,447,150 

  • The Type 57S is one of the most Sought-after of the road-going Bugattis:
  • Coachwork was designed by Jean Bugatti
  • Comprises of the original Chassis, Engine, Bodywork and Period-Installed Supercharger
  • The restoration was completed by Ivan Dutton Ltd

1928 Bugatti Type 35C Grand Prix, Sale Price: £3,935,000 / $5,233,550 

  • Exquisitely maintained Grand Prix Bugatti
  • Participated in the 1928 Targa Florio as the works entry
  • Raced in Sports Car Events, Hill Climbs, and European Grand Prix,
  • Only three custodians since 1958
  • Restoration completed by Ivan Dutton Ltd.

1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV Speciale, Sale Price: £3,207,000 / $4,265,310 

  • The 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV Speciale is only 150 built
  • Restored to original Oro Metallizzato livery by professional Italian Specialists

1955 Aston Martin DB3S, Sale Price: £3,011,000 / $3,998,005 

  • One of only twenty customer Aston Martin DB3S constructed
  • Raced as a member of David McKay and Tony Gaze’s Kangaroo Stable throughout Europe and the UK
  • In 1957 the car set a new Australian Land Speed Record (Class D) at 143.19 MPH
  • Has been involved in Many historic Races
  • Consists of original Engine

1995 Ferrari F50, Sale Price: $3,222,500 

  • Only 349 Built overall and this example is one of only 55 US-Specifications
  • Has less than 5,200 Miles
  • Ferrari of San Antonio in 2018 performed comprehensive service

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose, Sale Price: $3,080,000 

  • The 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose is a late-production Torque-Tube Example that comprises of a factory Six-Carb intake and external filler
  • Interior incorporates tan leather upholstery and Bianco (White) body
  • Presented in unrestored condition

1932 Hispano-Suiza J12 Dual Cowl Phaeton, Sale Price: $2,425,000 

  • Only 114 Constructed
  • Henry Binder performed coachwork
  • Only 10 Surviving Open Hispano-Suiza J12

1914 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Torpédo Phaeton, Sale Price: $2,205,000 

1948 Tucker 48, Sale Price: $2,040,000

  • 1 of twelve originally completed in Waltz Blue Metallic
  • Only traveled 6,300 miles
  • Starred in the 1988 American biographical comedy-drama film ‘Tucker: The Man and His Dream’

[Source: Gooding & Company]

