2020 Silverstone Classic Switches to Online 30th Anniversary Party

Within a few more weeks, Silverstone Classic was preparing to celebrate its 30th birthday in great style as always. However, given the COVID-19 Pandemic situation, the flagship event was forced to cancel.

Fans of the event will be pleased to know that the celebrations will continue on the same weekend (Friday 31 July – Sunday 2 August) but in a different format. The 30th Anniversary party will now be switched to an online event through the Silverstone Classic’s Social media platforms.

Fans from around the world will be able to relive the amazing highlights from the past three decades across the events Youtube and Facebook Channels.

In addition to being spoilt with classic moments and past highlights, the event will also include live online classic, competition and automobiles sales from the Silverstone Auctions.

Plans are already in the pipework for next years Silverstone Classic, with a provision mid-summer date of Friday 30th July to Sunday 1st August.

The delayed 30th-anniversary celebrations will include all the attractions planned for this summer plus many other exciting innovations.

The Silverstone classic is the worlds biggest classic motor racing festival. The event attracts more than 1,000 racing entries and crowds of over 100,000 fans enjoy the event.

The event is staged at the Silverstone circuit in Northhamptonshire- the birthplace of the FIA Formula One World Championship and the home to Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

For more information: Visit the official event website www.SilverstoneClassic.com

