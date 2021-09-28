2018 Dowsetts Comet Offered By Silverstone Auctions

For the 10th year, Silverstone Auctions is again the official auction partner for the NEC Classic Motor Show. The long-term partnership has resulted in really outstanding auction results year after year for the famed auction house.

The final sale of 2021 for Silverstone Auctions at NEC is now open, and the catalogue is ready for early entries. They already have more than a few exceptional classic cars for the event, which includes the 2018 Dowsetts Comet.

The Comet only has 2,500 miles on the odometer. Its chassis was made from steel spaceframe with the body made from GRP reinforced with Kevlar to produce a shell that is strong and light. It has a unique look reminiscent of the classic lines of sports racers from the fifties and early sixties but is still distinguishable from any one model.

It has a Porsche Crayon Grey finish matched with red quilted leather interior, a testament to the work and effort dedicated to creating a truly special car. It has full harnesses, a Moto-Litas wheel, white-faced dials, satin-finished stainless details turned aluminum short-throw gear level, and embossed leather which makes the car truly impressive.

This is a once-in-a-blue-moon chance to acquire a truly exquisite one-of designed car by Ant Anstead and the Dowsetts Classic Car Company team. Formerly known as Evanta, they are known for their superb creations that Silverstone Auctions has had the privilege of selling in the past.

Silverstone Auctions Sales Controller Gary Dunne stated, “We are delighted to be back as the official auction partner for this event and what a truly delightful and special example to be offered. We are now encouraging early entries, so don’t miss your chance to submit your car next to this remarkable Comet.”

There are already a number of cars and motorcycles, as well as automobilia, already confirmed for the upcoming sale, those interested to add their exceptional and quality consignments are welcome. The quickly growing lot lists can be viewed on their website.

For those interested in consignments, their expert team can be contacted through 01926 691141 or by email: enquiries@silverstoneauctions.com .