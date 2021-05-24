The Fastest Porsche in the World: 5 Fast Cars You’ll Want To Drive

Fast cars have forever been a fascination. And the enchantment to speed just appears to be increasing. So today, we will be taking a peek at the top five fastest Porsche in the world.

There’s no doubt that Porsche has proven itself in the realm of fast cars, be it in racing or in the streets. Porsche has an impressive history of victories in the six decades they’ve been competing in motorsports and continuously innovates to provide faster cars.

While the brand may be savvy in the world of motorsports, they bring all of that knowledge to their production vehicles, as well. Sleek vehicles and racing designs are in Porsche’s blood, and even the most basic models they produce have echoes of both.

But we aren’t looking at their everyday vehicles today. We’re taking a look at the top 5 fastest Porsche production vehicles ever made, from the modern era back to some of the classics which still pull their weight today!

5. 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S

It’s no surprise that in the top 5 fastest Porsche vehicles available, the 911 Turbo makes an appearance. This model has been around for decades, originally appearing in the 1960s presented with an air-cooled flat-6 delivering 130 horses to the rear wheels. It wasn’t long before the first turbocharged model arrived in 1975.

Source: Porsche AG

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is the most powerful and fastest 911 ever. It’s as fast as a supercar and handles even better. Featuring a twin-turbocharged 3.7-liter flat-six engine, it can produce 640 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Impressively, the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S can run a quarter-mile at 137 mph in only 10.1 seconds.

Despite officially announcing the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S can sprint from 0 – 60mph in 2.6s, Car and Driver have reported that on testing the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S it took only 2.2 seconds to reach 60 mph!

Source: Porsche AG

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Performance Specs

Purchase Price From $ 207,000 Top Speed 205mph 0 – 60 mph 2.2 seconds* * Tested by Car and Driver

4. Porsche Carrera GT

Next on the list of the fastest Porsche is the rare and beautiful Porsche Carrera GT. An absolute behemoth, sporting a 5.7L naturally aspirated V10 mid-mounted engine, which was originally developed as a Le Man’s prototype engine. The engine utilizes aluminum pistons, an aluminum intake manifold, and titanium connecting rods, all of which enable it to weigh only 452 pounds. At 8000 rpm, the Carrera GT can deliver 612 horsepower.

Jorge A. Guasso ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The result of the low weight and extreme power is that the Porsche Carrera GT can achieve a top speed of 205 mph and sprint 0 – 60 mph in 3.8 seconds.

The vehicle is race-inspired in every way, with an aluminum block mounted on a carbon fiber subframe. That’s not the only place that carbon fiber exists on this vehicle, though. The monocoque is also made of carbon fiber, making this fast vehicle light and rigid, perfect for whipping down winding roads.

Angus MacKenzie ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The Carrera GT was produced for only 4 years, from 2004 to 2007, with only 1,270 Carrera GT made worldwide, and only 644 cars were designated for the United States.

When first released, the Porsche Carrera GT originally had a base price of around $450,000. Now though, 17 years later, the price has appreciated, with models starting around $600,000 on today’s market. Some models do go for closer to $1 million, though, in Concours condition. Though they were a car made for the streets, the Carrera GT has been used in motorsports applications as well, making vehicle history an important factor, too.

Porsche Carrera GT Performance Specs

Average Valuation $711,000* Top Speed 205 mph 0 – 60 mph 3.8 seconds * Valuation based on 2004 Porsche Carrera GT as of May 2021, courtesy of Hagerty.

3. Porsche 959 S

The Porsche 959 is the unicorn of the fastest Porsche vehicles on our list, and quite possibly considered the unicorn of fastest cars overall to some people.

Remi Dargegen ©2016 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Produced from 1987, only 337 of these were ever made, with only 29 Porsche 959 vehicles built to Sport specifications This makes them considerably rare, even rarer than the Carrera GT. This was one of the first street-legal vehicles to have been dubbed a supercar, and rightfully so! Just looking at it, the car says, “fast!”

With 450 horsepower available, the 959 could sprint from 0–60 mph in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 211 mph.

Remi Dargegen ©2016 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The most interesting thing to note about the 959 S is that each vehicle was made to the purchaser’s specs, so more powerful versions of the model may be lurking out there in barns or garages. It also is worth mentioning that this vehicle was pushing what could be considered modern limits nearly 30 years ago.

Porsche 959 S Performance Specs

Average Value $1,350,000* Top Speed 211 mph 0 – 60 mph 3.5 seconds *Valuation based on a 1987 Porsche 959 Sport as of May 2021, Courtesy of Hagerty

2. Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Yet another 911 on the list of fastest Porsche vehicles, we have the 2017 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. This vehicle is an absolute speed demon, boasting 700 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque from its twin-turbo 3.8-liter engine. In 2017, the 911 GT2 RS recorded the fastest Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record, being 6:47.3 seconds, beating the previous record-holder, the Lamborghini’s Huracan Performante, by five seconds.

Source: Porche AG

The GT2 was previously known as a widowmaker of sorts, but all that is in the past. The original 2011 model of this car didn’t come with some of the safety features available at the time, like traction control, making it more suitable for experienced drivers. The new GT2 RS is safer, and for good reason, because it is a fast car. It can reach 60 mph in a blisteringly swift 2.6 seconds and explode through the quarter mile in 10.3 seconds.

While the car is street-legal, the race-inspired design is evident. The vehicle is light, and many things have been taken away from it to make this possible. Sound-proofing is minimal, and the tough suspension, while handling-oriented, really translates into the cabin. That being said, it’s ready for the road and comes with all the bells and whistles you can expect from a modern car.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Performance Specs

Purchase Price From $293,000 Top Speed 211 mph 0 – 60 mph 2.6 seconds

1. Porsche 918 Spyder

We’ve made it to the number 1 car on the fastest car list; the fastest street-legal vehicle available for your enjoyment is the Porsche 918 Spyder.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

An impressive supercar, the 918 Spyder, was unveiled at the 2010 Geneva Motor Show and was the first hybrid supercar introduced by Porsche. Equipped with a mid-engined V8 that works in unison with two electric motors, this fast car pushes 770 hp. This generation-defining supercar went head to head with its arch-rivals, the McLaren P1 and Ferrari LaFerrari.

Another race-inspired vehicle, the 918 Spyder shows its motorsports heritage in true fashion. The vehicle has a carbon fiber chassis and carbon fiber subframe, making it light on its feet, something that Porsche is very skilled at producing.

During the 918 Spyder official Nordschleife run, it was outfitted with the Weissach package. This included a set of weight-reducing features engineered to sharpen the driving experience further and strip off precious seconds on the world’s most demanding proving ground. The vehicle was the first road car to break the 7-minute lap time.

Porsche 918 Spyder Performance Specs