2015 McLaren P1 Breaks Collecting Cars Online Car Auction Record

On November 11, 2021, Collecting Cars broke the global online-only car auction record. An extremely low mileage 2015 McLaren P1 hypercar fetched a sale price of $1,600,888 at the recently concluded online auction.

The McLaren P1 hypercar was never seen in person by the collector who won the bid. Despite not being able to see the car in person, Collecting Cars offered the virtual viewing for their online clients. It is the fully transparent Collecting Cars presentation that had more than 250 photos of the example. A video was also available to be viewed by interested bidders. A comprehensive documentation and detail on the hypercar’s condition and history were also available to those interested.

“For around 60 years, car auctions have traditionally charged substantial commissions and premiums, often taking more than 15% out of the total value of the deal. We knew there was a better approach, and we have developed a world-class online marketplace for sellers and buyers without the unnecessary overheads, which is breaking records,” shared Collecting Cars Founder and CEO Edward Lovett.

The rare McLaren had 9,405 views on the Collecting Cars site and 28 bids. It is the latest car to be added to the growing list of cars that exceeded the $1 million bid price through the online auction.

The list include:

– A 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach hypercar which was sold for $1,405.000 on August 22, 2021

– A 2012 Koenigsegg Agera S which was sold for £1,006,888 or $1,376,068 on September 21, 2021

– A 1991 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer for £800,000 or $1,099,044 on September 29, 2021

Mr. Lovett added, “This result shows the game-changing power Collecting Cars now wields in the global market, with online-only auctions that are cost-free and hassle-free for the seller, and which represent outstanding value for the buyer. In this case, the buyer’s premium for the winning bidder was just 0.3%.”

The example is one of only 375 units produced by the legendary British luxury hypercar manufacturer. The P1 has a top speed of 217 mph and can go from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.8 seconds. It can also go from 0 to 124 mph in only 6.8 seconds.

The maximum output of the McLaren hypercar is at 903hp and 664lb-ft of torque. This is mainly due to the powerful 3.8-liter V8 engine which can produce up to 727hp and 531-lb-ft and the 177hp/192lb-ft powerful electric motor that gives the ‘torque fill’. They drive the rear wheels through the seven-speed Graziano dual-clutch transmission with paddle shift.

The best part is that the example is practically new and unused with only 433 miles on the odometer.

This specific P1 boasts of meticulous construction techniques. It has an exceptionally light carbon fibre monocoque chassis that weights only 199 pounds or 90 kg, and it was given a lot of carbon body panels. Other weight-saving features used on the example includes lacquer-free carbon finishes in the cabin, no carpets, and ultra-thin glass. This resulted in the McLaren having a dry weight of only 3076 pounds or 1395 kg.

Other features that McLaren was equipped with include the F1-derived active aerodynamics, Drag Reduction System (DRS), Instant Power Assist System (IPAS), and a kinetic energy recovery system (KERS). For the interior, it was given carbon fibre racing seats trimmed in carbon black leather and Alcantara with Harissa Red stitching accents.

The P1 has an “Elite Fire Black” finish with extensive gloss carbon fibre trim accents, while the red badge and brake calipers were given a contrasting red finish. It has Stealth wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires. The bumpers, roof snorkel, door mirror and arms, side panels and ducts, rear wing, and rear clam insert were all given gloss carbon fibre finish.