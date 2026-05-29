FOR SALE: 1957 Porsche 356A 1500 Carrera GT Coachwork by Reutter

Set to cross the auction block at Bonhams on May 31 with an estimated value reaching $700,000, this 1957 Porsche 356A 1500 Carrera GT by Reutter is one of the most historically significant and competition-oriented early Porsche road cars. Finished in its rare, factory-correct Aquamarine Blue paint over black leatherette upholstery accented by gray corduroy inserts, the coupe reflects Porsche’s mid-century motorsport ambition and engineering sophistication.

Introduced during the 1950s, the 356A Carrera GT represented the pinnacle of Porsche’s lightweight performance philosophy. Designed as a homologation model for rallying and endurance competition, it paired reduced mass with the groundbreaking Type 547 four-cam flat-four engine engineered by Ernst Fuhrmann.

This advanced powerplant, derived directly from Porsche’s racing program, elevated the Carrera GT into elite territory among small-displacement sports cars, earning acclaim for its high-revving character, precise handling, and formidable competition capability.

Documented extensively through its Porsche Kardex warranty card, Reutter body records, and factory production files, chassis 101385 was completed on August 9, 1957 and delivered to Cuba through Intercaribbean. Its first owner, a Cuban lawyer and gentleman racer, reportedly campaigned the car successfully in local motorsport events throughout 1958 before exporting it to the United States the following year.

After decades away from public attention, the Carrera resurfaced in the early 2000s and underwent an exhaustive, concours-level restoration spanning more than fifteen years. The project emphasized factory authenticity while preserving the model’s competition-focused spirit, with fewer than ten miles logged since completion.

Although currently fitted with a rebuilt 1,582cc pushrod engine for tuning and testing, the sale includes the historically important Type 547/3 four-cam engine no. P90156/666, originally installed in a 1960 Porsche RS-60 Werks Prototype Spyder. Together with its Cuban racing heritage and meticulous restoration, this Carrera GT presents an exceptionally rare acquisition opportunity for discerning Porsche collectors.

Source: Bonhams Cars