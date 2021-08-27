Porsche 918 Spyder Breaks Sale Record at Collecting Cars

A 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach hypercar recently set a new record for as the hypercar set a new winning bid record for Collecting Cars for a final sale price of $1,405,000.

After 37 bids, the 918 Spyder surpassed the £765,500 ($1,071,700) Collecting Cars auction record for a UK-based 2006 Porsche Carrera GT which was sold just last May 16.

The 918 Spyder had less than 5,000 miles on the odometer, and it was also given the coveted Weissach Package, a factory option that costs $84,000 for US buyers. The package gave the hypercar a carbon-fiber windscreen frame, rear wings, and rear-view mirrors, as well as magnesium wheels, and extended carbon-fiber rear diffuser. A variety of the interior parts also got the gorgeous Alcantara trim.

The hypercar is equipped with a race-derived 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine and an electric motor for each axle, giving it a combined 887hp and 944lb-ft of torque. The powertrain enables it to go from 0-62mph in just 2.6 seconds, and 0-124mph in just 7.2 seconds. Its recorded top speed is 214mph. It had an even more impressive results from independent tests done by media, as one outlet reported a record of only 2.2 seconds to go from 0-60mph.

For the newly launched U.S. operations for Collecting Cars, the record-selling sale is the latest in a series of notable sales. Early in the month, a 2012 Lexus LFA whose odometer shows a mileage of only 177 miles., was able to get a final sale price of $781,800. On June 15, shortly after Collecting Cars made their U.S. debut, they were able to get an impressive price for a 2004 Ferrari Challenge Stradale which had a final sale price of $252,500.

Collecting Cars Founder and CEO Edward Lovett shared, “The sales of these noteworthy exotics as well as other rare cars previously sold in the U.S. underscores how rapidly this influential market has responded to our platform since our launch two months ago… We look forward to growing our audience of U.S.-based buyers and sellers, introducing them to our curated auctions of highly sought-after vehicles both domestically and across the globe.”