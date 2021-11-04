Another Record-Breaking Porsche At Collecting Cars

Collecting Cars recently set a new record for the highest auction price of a Porsche 911 (993) Carrera 4S as it was sold for $270,000 on the U.S. platform.

During the May 16 auction, a 2006 Porsche Carrera GT was sold for a staggering $1,405,000. On the September 29 event the online auction platform was able to sell a 1991 Porsche 911 Reimagined By Singer for a whopping $1,099,044. The recently concluded auction just further cements Collecting Cars as the premiere platform for Porsche enthusiasts.

The 1997 Porsche 911 (993) Carrera 4S is a low mileage example having only 1,126 miles on the odometer. Under the hood is a 282 bhp, 3.6-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine, matched with a six-speed manual transmission, and a four-wheel drive. The example is one of only 1,752 units of the Carrera 4S were made for the US market. It has a wider body compared to the other 911 Turbo of its time. As a late model-year example, it is equipped with the VarioRam engine.

The ‘time capsule’ example was fitted with a desirable factory Aerokit including the front and rear spoilers. It also features stainless steel exhaust tall pipes and door entry guards, “alu-look” instrument dials, leather dashboard and door panels, and colored Porsche “crest center” caps for the wheels. It has a CDR-210 stereo, cruise control, air conditioning, sunroof, and an engine sound package.

The 1997 Porsche 911 (993) Carrera 4S was sold for $270,000 after a total of 23 bids.

Those who are interested to either sell or bid their collector cars can visit their website at CollectingCars.com.