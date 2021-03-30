1960 Corvette Le Mans Heads Motorsport Lineup at Amelia Island Auction

Legendary Ex- Briggs Cunningham 1960 Chevrolet Corvette Le Mans will be a highlight at RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island Auction that will feature an impressive catalog of performance-bred sports and racing cars.

RM Sotheby’s will be hosting their Amelia Island auction on May 22 at the Ritz-Carlton where a distinguished lineup of highly coveted motorsports cars will feature during the event.

Taking center stage during the event will be a 1960 Chevrolet Corvette Le Mans that represents a huge milestone in American motorsport history.

1960 Ex-Briggs Cunningham Chevrolet Corvette

Estimate: $900,000 to $1,300,000 / No Reserve

Theodore W. Pieper ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The example on offer is one of the three Corvettes that American privateer Briggs Cunningham ran. It was developed with the assistance of a Chevrolet team under Corvette lead Zora Arkus-Duntoy in preparation for the 1960 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Cunningham Teams Chevrolet Corvettes at Le Mans 24 Hours, 1960

The C1 Corvette, chassis no. 3535, was Cunningham’s final attempt to achieve his goal of conquering the most challenging race in the world using an American vehicle while being driven by American drivers.

Chassis 3535 was run at the 1960 Le Mans wearing the #1 livery with Bill Kimberly at the wheel. Unfortunately, on the 23rd lap, their hopes of victory were dashed when the car was forced to retire due to an accident. The Cunningham team on the day, however, achieved an impressive class victory through John Fitch and Bob Grossman driving the #3 livery.

The example had been thought lost until it was rediscovered in 2012. The Corvette, under private ownership, underwent extensive modification but kept many of its existing features that enabled confirmation of its historical provenance.

Theodore W. Pieper ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Theodore W. Pieper ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The Le Mans Corvettes secured Corvette as a signature mainstay of the Corvette catalog for years to come. Chassis no 3535 is one of the most iconic Corvette race cars to be offered at an auction. Its providence is an important testament to the American motorsport efforts on the world stage.

1965 Shelby 289 Cobra

Estimate: $850,000 to $950,000

Ryan Merrill ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Ryan Merrill ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Another impressive car on offer will be a 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra, CSX 2457. CSX 2457 was originally a former demonstrator car by Shelby American and was later sold to Hayward Motors in California.

It was fitted with a 289-cu. in. V-8 engine mated with a four-speed manual transmission. Documented in the SAAC Cobra Registry, the low-mileage example is ready to be driven and enjoyed by the next fortunate owner.

Ryan Merrill ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Ryan Merrill ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

1981 March 811 Formula 1

Estimate: $300,000 to $400,000 / No Reserve

Nathan Deremer ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Nathan Deremer ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

A 1981 March 811 Formula 1 is one of three competition-grade examples that come from the estate of John Campion, a renowned collector of race and rally greats.

This example was driven by Derek Daly at the 1981 Formula One World Championship season and following it was driven by Val Musetti and John Graham at British Formula One and Can-Am events.

Nathan Deremer ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Nathan Deremer ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

In 2016, the example was fully rebuilt, and crack tested by Lyons Racing, the front-running Historic Formula One team. PDS Racing also fitted it with low-hours Hyspeed Racing-built Cosworth DFV and Hewland FGA.

1983 March-Chevrolet 83G IMSA GTP “Spirit of Miami”

Estimate: $200,000 to $300,000 / No Reserve

Nathan Deremer ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Nathan Deremer ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The second example from the John Campion estate is the three-time IMSA race winning 1983 March-Chevrolet 83G IMSA GTP “Spirit of Miami.”

The vehicle is in exquisite condition and is presented in its Miami GP “Spirit of Miami” colors.

The 1983 March-Chevrolet 83G IMSA GTP was driven by Randy Lanier to victory at the 1984 IMSA Camel GT Championship and double World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi, driving it to pole position at the 1984 Miami Grand Prix.

Nathan Deremer ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

In 1984, it raced at the Sebring 12 Hour, where it achieved an impressive second overall. Several other Le Mans winners have driven the example, including Al Holbert, Don Whittington, and Bill Whittington.

2005 Lola B05/52 A1 Grand Prix

Estimate: $150,000 to $175,000 / No Reserve

Nathan Deremer ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Nathan Deremer ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The final car from the Campion estate is the 2005 Lola B05/52 A1 Grand Prix which was previously used by the A1 Team Ireland franchise during the 2007/8 A1 Grand Prix season.

Former GP driver Ralph Firman and GP2 frontrunner Adam Carroll have driven the example recording a race win in Mexico City, while it recorded third place in Brno, Brands Hatch, and Shanghai.

Nathan Deremer ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

In 2020, it was rebuilt by Coloni Motorsport wherein it was given a fresh Gibson engine with minimal mileage covered.

Further information regarding the 2021 RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island can be found at RM Sotheby’s.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]