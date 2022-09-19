16 Factory-fresh Classic Defender 110s Unveiled By Twisted Automotive

Twisted Automotive, a known specialist on Land Rover Defenders, just unveiled 16 factory-fresh class Land Rover Defender 110s that came from the production line six years ago.

All sixteen vehicles are now available to purchase, and all have less than 30 miles on the odometer. Only one Utility Wagon and one Station Wagon are available in each color. All are based on the highest Land Rover Defender spec at the time, which is the original XS spec.

Twisted Automotive is giving collectors the last chance to reserve the last of a generation, a chance that will never come again.

Founder and Managing Director of Twisted Automotive Charles Fawcett ordered more than 200 Land Rover Defenders back in 2015. He explained his decision stating, “I went to the Defender production line at Solihull to meet the men and women building the vehicles. These sixteen 110s were hand-picked for their chassis numbers and build dates. They were all registered in 2016 – after production ceased – identifying them among the last off the line and, arguably, more collectable. They’re special, and when twisted, each one is the only one. Hence the limited run is called One of One. All of the 16 will be Twisted, but exactly how depends on the lifestyle and tastes of the customer. The Twisted way isn’t to tell people what their Defender should be; it’s to work with them to create a Defender that’s the best fit for them.”

Customers will be given the choice between the TVS 2.3-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol (308 BHP and 350 lb-ft of torque) or the TTD 2.2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel (174 BHP and 310 lb-ft of torque).

40 years after the original 110 was released, build slots are open for delivery in 2023. The unique One of One Defenders offered by Twisted can be reserved with the sale price starting at £135,000 + VAT for the 2.2 TTD Utility Wagon in the UK.

Specifications

Two engine choices are available for the 110, a petrol and a diesel 2.3-liter.

There are also two powertrain choices namely the TVS and the TTD.

TVS powertrain has a 2.3liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol with 3085 BHP and 350 lb-ft of torque. It is matched to a 6-speed manual gearbox, twin scroll turbocharger, forged steel crankshaft and conrods, and an ULEZ-compliant.

Meanwhile the TTD powertrain option has a 2.2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel with 174 BHP and 310 lb-ft of torque, 6-speed manual gearbox, twin scroll turbocharger, ECU upgrade with performance air filter, and full stainless steel exhaust system from DPF back.

Mechanicals

Twisted’s progressive system which incorporates dual rate springs, upgraded anti-roll bars, and custom damped shock absorbers replaced the suspension. The brakes are also given an upgrade with performance 6 pot fronts and 4 pot rears. They also coated the entire chassis.

Exterior

One of the most notable upgrade is the Twisted Classic 18-inch alloy wheels which are available in a variety of colors and wrapped in BF Goodrich all-terrain tires. It also has Twisted’s stage one front end conversion, which is further enhanced by the Lazer daytime running and driving light front bumper, and steering guard.

They also added LED lighting around the car, the wing mirrors are also color coded, and the sidestep tops are given a black finish. To painted the crossmember to make it more durable, and the towing electrics are integrated. They also added a full-width tubular step bumper.

Interior

The interior is completely stripped out, panels are realigned, and the vehicle is made completely watertight. Once done, the vehicle is then given a dual-layer soundproofing, and premium black carpet is then installed.

Clients have a choice of leather and stitch color for the seats and the key touch points in the interior. For a more engaging driving experience, Twisted also added their classic leather-trimmed steering wheel.

Other comfort features includes Twisted’s double din media system with Apple CarPlay, DAB radio, and reversing camera. It was also given an eight-channel premium audio system that gives crystal clear sound quality no matter the volume.

Even the load space are given an upgrade as the Utility models will be given a custom-trimmed Alston Techno-Suede side panels, while the Station Wagons will have matched leather trim lock-and-fold seats.

The One of One Defender from Twisted is a homage to the One Ten, while also fully respecting the progression from the Series models. Twisted concentrated on providing passenger comfort, driving enjoyment, and practicality; which are three things that Twisted proudly offers in their vehicles throughout their 40 years in the business.

Pricing

Utility Wagon (5-seater)

2.2 TTD starting at £135,000 + VAT

TVS starting at £174,500 + VAT

Station Wagon (7-seater)

2.2 TTD starting at £145,000 + VAT

TVS starting at + VAT

For those interested, they can inquire through the Twisted website or email at [email protected] . They can also call at +44 (0) 1845 574 990.