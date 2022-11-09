$1 Million Goal For Charity Raised By The Rolls-Royce Phantom ‘The Six Elements’ Collection

Recently, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Abu Dhabi announced their collaboration with world-renowned, Dubai-based contemporary artist Sacha Jafri. This collaboration produced ‘The Six Elements’ Collection, a six-car series of Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II cars with each car featuring a Bespoke piece of art, which aims to raise $1 million for charities in the education, health, and sustainability sectors.

The innovative collaboration has brought together an exceptional partnership of art and craftsmanship and in a week since it was announced, all six motoring masterpieces have been spoken for by the clients.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East & Africa Regional Director César Habib shared, “I am delighted to announce the tremendous success of ‘The Six Elements’: within just one week, all six Phantom motor cars have found exceptional homes in the Middle East. As a result of this success, we have overachieved our main objective of this project, which was to raise $1 million for charity. An idea born from a phone call, seeing this collaboration come to life and break boundaries is nothing short of inspiring.”

The Rolls-Royce That Keeps on Giving

A unique digital element will also be featured by the Rolls-Royce Phantom ‘The Six Elements’ motor cars. It will have six individual NFTs named “The Rolls-Royce That Keeps on Giving”.

The six one-off NFTs are linked to their respective Phantom, but the owners may also opt to sell their NFT independently. Every time the NFT is traded, a royalty will be paid to a digital wallet that is dedicated to charity. There will also be a QR code that will be uniquely embedded within the glove compartment of each of the Phantom Series II, this way, each of the owners will have the capability to view the NFT.

The Artist, Sacha Jafri shared, “Rolls-Royce is imbued with excellence, creativity and intention, and I am incredibly proud of the journey we have taken together, culminating in this first-of-its-kind collaboration and creation of the Phantom ‘The Six Elements’ series.

“Through my work, I aim to combine the power of art with a stripped-back essence of love and empathy. To inspire a more conscious and intention-filled humanity, striving for a reconnected world, reunited by the common goal of a more hopeful and sustainable future for our planet.

“It has been an absolute honour working with designers from the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective, from the Home of Rolls-Royce, at Goodwood, to create such a unique project. It is such a proud moment, to see my heart-logo along the coachline of each of the six cars in this stunning Rolls-Royce series; the first Bespoke, artist-created car series for Rolls-Royce, with artist-designed ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ uniquely featuring my depicted six elements around its base. However, I am most fulfilled by the immediate sell-out of this Collection, the elite group of owners and philanthropists now dedicated to our cause, and the creation of ‘The Rolls-Royce That Keeps on Giving’, forever raising money and awareness for the three main charitable concerns of our world.”

In December 2022, the Rolls-Royce Phantom ‘The Six Elements’ will be revealed in an exclusive private event. The selected charities will also be revealed during the event.