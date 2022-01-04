Worldwide Auctioneers Hosts The Scottsdale Auction at Arizona Car Week

In January, Worldwide Auctioneers will be back in Arizona for its much-awaited annual boutique sale, The Scottsdale Auction. The auction is scheduled on January 26, Wednesday, at the start of the Arizona Car Week.

There are a number of distinguished pre-war automobiles that will be on offer for this year’s event and the spotlight is on the Pebble Beach award-winning 1929 Duesenberg Model J Berline. It is one of the first Duesenberg Model Js to be delivered. Some of its esteemed former owners include Homer Fitterling, Fred Buess, Ed Weaver, and Richard Burdick.

Another extraordinary example is the 1935 Delahaye 135M Competition Drophead Coupe. In 1935, Figoni only built four Delahayes and it is known to be the only survivor. Club Delahaye of France certified the example. It made its debut at the 1935 Paris Motor Show and has since been given a painstaking five-year research and restoration which some of the renowned French experts on the marque has shared their input on.

1932 Chrysler CH Imperial Cabriolet

A well-documented and beautifully restored 1932 Chrysler CH Imperial Cabriolet will also be crossing the block in the upcoming event. It is the very first car that renowned European coachbuilders Bohman & Schwartz crafted. It is a matching-numbers example and is presented in concours-level condition. It is a true work of art with a history that makes it truly unique.

The Scottsdale Auction will be held at Singh Meadows in Tempe, Arizona. It will be a live event, but online and phone bidding will also be accepted for those who will not be able to personally attend. Principal and Auctioneer Rod Egan shared, “We’re looking forward to starting the new year by welcoming our customers back to Arizona in person, to enjoy an expertly curated selection of world-class motor cars in a relaxed, spacious and genial setting,”

57 Dual Ghia Convertible

There are other notable pre-war examples like the 1939 Packard Darrin which was previously owned by film star Preston Foster. It is one of the 14 original Hollywood Darrins and the sale comes with documentation including a copy of a Howard ‘Dutch’ Darrin signed letter.

There is also an award-winning, factory supercharged 1937 Cord 812 Supercharged Phaeton with ACD Certification. An expertly restored factory black 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T is another notable example. It has a factory N96 shaker hood, well-documented with its original broadcast sheet. A 1957 Dual Ghia Convertible is another interesting lot. It is 24 of only 100 units produced with only 71 left in existence. It has a truly gorgeous Italian coachwork.

Duesenberg Model J Engine J-432

An authentic Duesenberg Model J Engine J-432 is the perfect mix of art and function. It has been fully restored by Brian Joseph’s Classic & Exotic Service. Completely presented and built-to-run on custom rolling stand. It has an accompanying display grille and radiator and is mounted on a custom stand.

A very interesting collection that any collector should note is The Ron Thorne Collection that is scheduled to cross the block completely with no reserve. The collection holds one of the most detailed and correct early Ford V-8 collections offering an impressive 35 examples.

The Scottsdale Auction is scheduled on January 26, Wednesday at Singh Meadows at the outskirts of Scottsdale in Tempe, Arizona. Interested bidders can preview the lots on January 24. Those interested in consigning their cars or to bid on the examples on offer can call +1.260.925.6789, email [email protected] or visit their website at worldwideauctioneers.com.

1929 Duesenberg Model J Berline