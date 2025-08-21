WIMNA & Della Penna Foundation Celebrate Women in Motorsports

Two powerhouse organizations dedicated to advancing women in motorsports came together on Thursday, August 14 in the middle of Monterey Car Week for a special brunch hosted by the WIMNA Monterey Chapter and the Della Penna Foundation. Held at Big Sur Vineyards Tasting Room in Carmel Valley, the event brought together industry leaders, supporters, and community members for an inspiring morning of recognition and connection.

WIMNA Co-Founder Lyn St. James and Executive Director Cindy Sisson addressed the gathering, underscoring WIMNA’s mission to advance, connect, and enable women across all disciplines of motorsport. Since its founding in 2022, the nonprofit has launched a wide range of initiatives, from national summits to grassroots mentorship programs, and recently expanded its reach through the creation of six regional chapters, including the new Monterey Chapter, which will host events year-round to bring women in the community together and elevate their opportunities in the motorsport industry.

The highlight of the morning came when Susan Lucas-Conwell, Executive Director of the Della Penna Foundation, presented Michelle Della Penna with the WIMNA SHEro Award. Introduced in 2025, the award recognizes and celebrates women who’ve gone above and beyond in their contributions to Motorsports. As the founder of the Della Penna Foundation, created in honor of her father, IndyCar team owner John Della Penna, Michelle has devoted herself to increasing female representation in motorsports by empowering girls ages 5 to 18 through scholarships, fellowships, and hands-on programs. From karting opportunities to the INSPIRE program in Indianapolis, which introduced dozens of high school students to the motorsports ecosystem this year. “Michelle’s passion for her work embodies exactly what the SHEro Award is meant to celebrate. Her visionary leadership and determination to open doors for the next generation exemplify the values women bring to the industry,” said Lucas-Conwell

The brunch also served as a reflection of local leadership and generosity. Big Sur Vineyards, a woman-owned winery in Carmel Valley, opened its doors to the new chapter, creating space for meaningful dialogue and community building. The charming tasting room, delicious bites and friendly staff were the perfect backdrop for the gathering.

“This was more than a celebration, it was a statement,” said St. James. “When organizations like WIMNA and the Della Penna Foundation come together, we not only honor the women making history today, but we also inspire the women who will lead tomorrow.”

The Car Week brunch was only the second gathering of the newly formed Monterey Chapter, marking the beginning of a vibrant year-round platform for women in the region to connect, grow, and celebrate their place in motorsports. People of any gender are welcome to join the chapter or find out more by emailing [email protected].