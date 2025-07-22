AE Victory Racing Heads to Road Atlanta

AE Victory Racing returns to the grid for the upcoming WRL round at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with fresh talent, a growing commitment to community-driven coaching, and more opportunities in motion for women in motorsports.

Ashley Freiberg Joins AE Victory Racing for the Remainder of 2025

AE Victory Racing welcomes professional racer Ashley Freiberg to the driver lineup for the remainder of the 2025 season. A trailblazer in motorsports, Ashley became the first woman to win a race outright in the Pirelli World Challenge and has scored multiple podiums in IMSA competition. A former Skip Barber Racing standout and versatile competitor across GT, prototype, and endurance racing, Freiberg brings valuable experience and proven pace to the AEVR program.

Community-Driven Racing & Coaching Culture

The AE Victory Racing program continues to emphasize a unique driver development culture, focused on mentorship and education. Professional racer Laura Hayes rejoins the team at Road Atlanta—not behind the wheel, but alongside the Engineering and Strategy team, offering coaching and technical guidance. On her decision to join the team she said “Road Atlanta is one of my favorite tracks and I’m excited to be in a role that is somewhat different for me.

Of course I love driving but I also enjoy the strategy and data side of our sport, so using my skills in another capacity will be fun. Plus I love working with Erin and being a part of her team. The dynamic is something special.” Jennea Katic, formerly the team’s only female presence on pit lane, steps up to the pivotal role of Race Engineer and Strategist, welcoming Emily Daves as Data Engineer. Longtime empowerment and mental performance coach Claudia Fulga remains an integral part of the program, offering personal guidance and visualization work both in preparation and in difficult moments. All adding to AEVR’s mission to develop talent in a collaborative, supportive environment.

Opportunities in Motion: Alana Carter Expands Her Racing Portfolio

Since hosting a driver shootout in January, team owner Erin Vogel remains committed to fostering new opportunities for young drivers. The program continues to pay dividends. Rising star Alana Carter, who won the shootout and joined the team this year, expands her on-track opportunities by competing once again with Radical Academy in the Emzone Radical Cup Canada series at the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto Grand Prix. “Everything I’ve learned with the team at AE Victory and in the Supra this year allowed me to step it up and I felt insanely competitive getting back into the seat with Radical Academy. I’m grateful for how quickly I’m developing as a driver.” Her continued growth showcases the impact of AE Victory Racing’s vision of creating sustainable pathways for female racers.

DRIVER QUOTES:

Alana Carter

“I can’t wait to get back into the Supra and race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this weekend. I’m coming off an energy high at the Toronto Indy race and I’m excited to carry that momentum forward. This will be my first time at this raceway so it will be a steep learning curve but I feel really supported by all the amazing people and resources on our team which will help get me up to speed quickly, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Sarah Montgomery

“I’m really excited to return to Road Atlanta and be competitive in the Supra this year. It’s one of those tracks that always delivers a great challenge and a ton of fun behind the wheel. The team’s been putting in a lot of work, and with the driver lineup we have this weekend, I think we’re in for a strong showing. Personally, I love the fast sections and the rhythm of this track, it always keeps you on your toes.”

Ashley Freiberg

“I’m looking forward to racing with AE Victory at Road Atlanta. It’s an iconic track and one of my favorites, the perfect place to kick off with this team. We’ve already had some team meetings and looking forward to all the energy this group seems to bring with them. I’m ready to get out there!”

More Info:

