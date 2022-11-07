Two New Porsche 718 Models Announced

Porsche recently announced two new variants in the mid-engine 718 model lineup in the new Porsche 718 Boxster Style Edition and the 718 Cayman Style Edition. The two new models will first be offered in Europe starting early 2023, and will eventually be offered worldwide.

In line with Porsche’s commitment to more creative and vibrant bespoke finishes, the two new models were designed using special colors and matching contrasting elements. The new Style Edition is perfect for clients who seek to stand out. This can easily be see with the new color Ruby Star Neo, a modern interpretation of the Ruby Star finish that was used on the 964 Carrera RS.

Exclusive Details, Improved Standard Equipment

Even without the new exterior finish, the new Style Edition variants can easily be recognized. As standard, they are equipped with high-gloss black 20-inch 718 Spyder wheels that proudly carry the colored Porsche crests. Other immediately recognizable exterior features include the Black Sport Tailpipes, and the high-gloss silver PORSCHE script on the rear. Embossed on the convertible top above the side windows is the “Boxster” model designation, for the 718 Boxster Style Edition.

Standard features for the 718 Boxster and Cayman models include Bi-Xenon Headlights which includes Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) with integrated 4-point LED daytime running lights, Park Assist front and rear, Rear-view camera, Sport Exhaust, Apple® CarPlay, automatically dimming interior and exterior mirror with integrated Rain Sensor, cruise control, two-tone automatic climate control, and heated front seats. For the new Style Edition, additional standard comfort features include heated, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, black leather interior with contrasting stitching in Chalk, floor mats with contrasting stitching in Chalk, illuminated stainless steel door sill guards, and headrests embossed with the Porsche crest.

There are also two optional 718 Style Edition contrast packages that are offered, first in black and the other is in white. Both will have decorative stripes on the hood and “PORSCHE” logos on the side. The wheels and rear model designation are black and high-gloss white.

Standard Six-speed Manual

Both Style Edition models for the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman is powered by the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder Boxer engine that develops 300 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds. As an option, it can also be equipped with the seven-speed PDK and Sport Chrono Package which will drop the acceleration time to 4.5 seconds from 0 to 60 mph. Regardless of the transmission choice, the top track speed of the 718 Style Edition models is 170 mph.

U.S. Market Availability and Pricing

More detailed information regarding the U.S. pricing and dealer arrival schedule will be provided in 2023 before market availability of the models and start of ordering date.