Top 10 Images from Velocity Invitational

While digital cameras certainly offer a wide gamut of advantages over their largely forgotten “film brethren”, one thing they didn’t do is help the photographer narrow down their stronger shots, especially within a limited amount of time. Instead of having a few hundred images to sift through (after the film was developed), a working professional now has thousands of images to sort after a full weekend of shooting.
We asked some of our photographers who we sent to the
Velocity Invitational what their favorite images were now that the dust has settled. It’s interesting to see what they picked, and read the comments behind the shot. Don’t forget to enjoy the gallery below this article, and please note the contact information we have included in case you’re interested in ordering a print.
In no particular order:
©2021 Dennis Gray. [email protected]
My favorite car of the event. Late Thursday afternoon in celebration of the life and career of Sir Sterling Moss, Derik Hill takes a 1955 Mercedes Benz 300SLR through Laguna’s turn five. z7II Nikon, f/2.8 70/200mm plus a 1.4TX racked out to 280mm at 1/320 second f/16.
© 2021 Bill Wagenblatt [email protected]
At the Velocity Invitational we were treated to 4 days of sun and a most amazing “golden hour”. This shot of Chris McAllister in the 1973 Mirage M6 with that late afternoon California sun is a favorite. One of the things I enjoy about historic racing is the chance to see cars that I’d watch race back-in-the-day. I was present at the magnificent Spa-Francorchamps circuit in May, 1973 when this Mirage M6 won the Spa 1000km race.
One of two 1969 Porsche 917K coupes graced the afterrnoon light during demonstration laps. © Rex McAfee [email protected]
Part of the excitement at the “VI” was the Porsche 917 display which included two 917Ks, three 917/10s and a 917/30. Here we see one of the early 917Ks during a demonstration session. It was a satisfying moment to capture this image as I had the time the car coming out of the shadows. I don’t use a mono-pod so keeping my camera focused on the driver’s face (versus the front of the car) was also a challenge.
©2021 Dennis Gray. [email protected]
As the sun sets the Trans-Am cars come out to run Friday afternoon. This number 6 Camaro is the 1968 Sunoco Z28 driven by Tom McIntyre. I found a corner I liked, good background, the cars came through in groups and the late afternoon light played off the cars. I spent the afternoon watching the light get better and better. z7II Nikon, 70-200mm f/2.8 racked out to 200mm at f/11, 1/160 second. A polarizing filter is fitted.
© 2021 Bill Wagenblatt [email protected]
One of the highlights of the Velocity Invitational is the very special cars that enthusiast rarely see on the track. Talk around the paddock was the last time this Mercedes-Benz 300SLR was over 10 years ago. A real treat to see and hear this amazing straight-8 powered car doing laps.
Mark Hamilton Peters, Group 1, 1932 Bugatti T-59, grabs a bit of brake before entering the Corkscrew. Photo © Rex McAfee [email protected]
Unlike current “push button” cockpits, vintage racing, especially “Pre War” cars, demands the driver is fully “engaged” in piloting his vehicle. I like to refer to this image as “Man vs. Machine” because driver Mark Peters is both grabbing (literally) some brake while maintaining laser focus on the Corkscrew corner ahead. Downshifting these old cars requires precise “double clutching” which is an art unto itself. A slow shutter speed conveys speed, and directs our attention to the concentration on the driver’s face.
©2021 Dennis Gray. [email protected]
David Alvarado’s number 46 a 1972 Porsche 911ST exits Laguna’s turn eleven Saturday night. z7II Nikon, 70/200mm f2.8 plus a 1.4TX. Racked out to 280mm 1/400 second at f11.
© 2021 Bill Wagenblatt [email protected]
The last session on Saturday was for the Group 5 cars. After a couple of laps the light was all but gone and the headlights were on. I like this shot of Ernie Spada in his Porsche 934 turning into Turn 11 with the underside of the car lit up by the headlights of the following car.
Chris MacAllister, Group 6, 1976 Ferrari 312 T2 . Photo © Rex McAfee [email protected]
I wished viewers of this image could “hear” it as well as see it. When a 12-cylinder Formula 1 Ferrari goes by15’ from your ears, believe me when I say it leaves a lasting impression. The fast and beautiful 1976 Ferrari 312 T2 driven by Chris MacAllister was a sight to behold at the VI weekend, and capturing him approaching turn 9 in the late afternoon made for a memorable moment.
©2021 Dennis Gray. [email protected]
This late run group runs allowed us to capture images with warm late afternoon early evening yellow gold light. Number 96 is David Perkins’ 1965 Alfa Romeo GTZ accelerating out of Laguna’s turn two late Friday afternoon. z7II Nikon, 70-200mm f/2.8 racked out to 200mm at f/11, 1/200 second. A polarizing filter is fitted.
More Photos from Velocity Invitational 2021
1967 Eagle F1 car and 1966 Eaglt Indy car during demonstration laps – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Marnix Dillenius’ 1964 Alfa Romeo TZ leads through Laguna’s turn two. That’s David Perkins ‘ 1965 Alfa Romeo GTZ on his tail. An example of the quality of the Velocity cars and drivers. Two quick TZ Alfas. Captured with a z7 Nikon II. [email protected]
Mark Hamilton-Peters – 1932 Bugatti T59 – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Richard Goldsmith’s 1970 Dodge Challenger. Ever wonder what color SubLime Green is? Well this is it. The ex- Sam Posey Dodge Trans-Am Racing team car. Captured with a z7II Nikon 70/200mm f2.8 racked out to 200mm at f18 1/400 second with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
Ernie Prisbe, Group 5, 1971 Ferrari 312PB . Photo © Rex McAfee
Rob Manson – 1953 Kuyrtis 500S Dodge – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Friday’s early morning sun lights up Ranson Webster’s 1961 Porsche Abarth Carrera. Captured with a z7II Nikon f2.8 70//200mm at f11 1/160 second racked out to 175mm with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
Erickson Shirley enjoys some relaxed afternoon laps driving the awesome 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO . Photo © Rex McAfee
Spencer Trenery – 1961 Cooper Monaco – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Harindra de Silva’s 1962 Austin Mini Cooper leads through Laguna’s turn eleven during Sunday nights race. [email protected]
Dwight Matheson – 1966 Ford Shelby GT350 – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Steve Schmidt’s 1958 Porsche 356A Speedster exits Laguna’s turn two late Friday afternoon. Captured with a z7II Nikon f/2.8 70/200mm racked out to 200mm at f/11 1/200 second witha polarizing filter. [email protected]
Danny Baker, Group 6, 1975 McLaren M-23 F1 . Photo © Rex McAfee
David Hagan – 1967 Porsche 910 – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
William Lyon’s 1967 Mini Marcos GT Mk.ii exits Laguna’s turn two Friday night. Captured with a z7II f/2.8 70/200mm racked out to 150mm at f/11 1/160 second. [email protected]
Ranson Webster, Group 7, 1973 Porsche RSR . Photo © Rex McAfee
Steve Romak – 1976 March 761 leads Chris Locke – 1976 Lotus Type 77 F1 – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Bruce Canepa “Dirt Tracking” his 1970 AMC Javelin through Laguna’s turn two Friday evening. Captured with a z7II Nikon f/2.8 70/200mm racked out to 135mm f/11 at 1/200 second with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
The brutish twin-turbo Porsche 917/30 that dominated the 1973 Can-Am series. © Rex McAfee
Steve Walker – 1973 BMW 3.5 CSL leads Cameron Healy – 1977 Porsche RSR – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Don Pepperdene’s 1952 Manning Streets Special. This car is everything early fifties specials should be. Through the haze of youth I think I rmember this car running at Stockon and Manteca. Captured with a z7ll Nikon 70/200mm f 2.8 racked out to 103mm f11 1/60 second with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
Wrapping up an amazing event on late Sunday afternoon was one of two 1969 Porsche 917K coupes climbing the back straight towards turn 8. © Rex McAfee
Ken Epsman – 1984 Pontiac Firebird – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Early morning sun lights up Steve Walker’s 1973 BMW 3.5 CSL exiting Laguna’s turn two Friday. Captured with a z7II Nikon f2.8 70/200mm plus a 1.4TX racked out to 210mm at f11 1/160 second.with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
Erickson Shirley, Group 1, 1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B (P3) . Photo © Rex McAfee
Dan Gurney’s famous #1 AAR Eagle keeping the fans on their feet during one of the weekend’s many demonstration sessions. © Rex McAfee
Dennis Singleton – 1970 Pontiac Firebird – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Dennis Singleton’s 1974 Porsche 911 RSR leads Ranson Webster’s 1973 Porsche RSR through Laguna’s turn eleven Saturday night. Captured with a z7II f/2.8 70/200mm racked out to 155mm f/11 at 1/160 second. [email protected]
James Farley, Group 4A, 1964 AC Shelby Cobra . Photo © Rex McAfee
Ferrari 250 GTO turning into Turn 11 during the Historic Race Car demonstration – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Michael Silverman’s 1959 Echidna accelerating out of Laguna’s turn two Friday morning. A loud fast well driven Devin Special.
Image captured with a z7ll Nikon with a f2.8 70/200 lens racked out to 130mm f11 1/160 second for detail with some speed blur. [email protected]
Charles Nearburg – McLaren F1 Demonstration – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Mark Hamilton Peters’ 1932 Bugatti T-59 in Laguna’s turn two Friday morning. It’s been awhile since I have seen a Bugatti driven with such gusto. Good show MHP. This imaged was captured with a z7llNikon with a f2.8 7/200mm lens racked out to 200mm fitted with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
Joshua Feiber, Group 9, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro . Photo © Rex McAfee
Gaggle of Minis lining up for Turn 11 for the start of the Mini vs Mustand Enduro – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Two ERAs in Laguna’s turn two. That is Chris MacAllister’s 1938 ERA 14B in front. Captured with a Nikon z7ll f2.8 70/200mm plus a 2TX racked out to 400mm at f11 1/500 second for maximum detail in the car. [email protected]
Ned Spieker, Group 2, 1957 Maserati 200SI . Photo © Rex McAfee
Porsche 917 lineup – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
David Swig’s 1961 Chaparral Mk.1 leads Cameron Healy’s 1953 Cooper Porsche Pooper out of Laguna’s turn two. Captured with a z7II 70/200mm f/2.8 racked out to 180mm f/11 1/160 second with a polarizing filter.
John McKenna, Group 6, 1975 Parnelli VPJ-4 . Photo © Rex McAfee
Rag Time Demo – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
William Ockerlund’s 1969 Chevrolet Penske Camaro leaving Laguna’s turn two Friday morning. Captured with a xz7II Nikon f2.8 70/200 mm racked out to 125mm f/18 1/60 second with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
Steve Walker, Group 7, 1973 BMW 3.5 CSL . Photo © Rex McAfee
Charles McCabe – 1936 ERA R6B – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Exiting Laguna’s turn five Dan Gurney’s All American Racer’s Eagle MK.2 Ford as Jerry Grant raced this car at the 1966 Indianapolis 500. Captured with a z7II Nikon f/2.8 70/200mm plus a 1.4TX racked out to 280mm at f/16 1/250 second. [email protected]
Jim Gallucci, Group 3, 1960 Troutman & Barnes Scorpion . Photo © Rex McAfee
John Buddenbaum – 1949 Jaguar Parkinson SPL – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Early Friday morning Tom McIntyre’s 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28.
Captured with a z7II Nikon f2.8 70/200mm racked out to 125mm at f18 1/60 of a second with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
Denis Bigioni, Group 1, 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza . Photo © Rex McAfee
Cameron Healy – 1953 Cooper Porsche Pooper – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Matt Johnson’s 1966 Shelby GT350 in turn eleven during Sunday nights race. [email protected]
Steve Eftimiou, Group 9, 1970 Ford Boss 302 . Photo © Rex McAfee
Jeffrey O’Neill – 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Richard Griot’s 1969 Porsche 908 leads David Hagan’s 1967 Porsche 910. Captured with a z7II Nikon f/2.8 70/200mm racked out to 195mm f/11 1/250 second with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
Gunnar Jeannette, Group 5, 1969 Porsche 908/2 “Flunder” . Photo © Rex McAfee
Joseph Gabany – 1963 Fiat Abarth 1000 “Bialbero” – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Mark Hamilton Peters’ 1932 Bugatti T-59 drops down the Corkscrew. Captured with a z7II Nikon f/2.8 85mm at f/11 1/250 second. [email protected]
Dennis Singleton, Group 7, 1974 Porsche 911 RSR . Photo © Rex McAfee
Group 5 field approaching Turn 11 – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Late afternoon sun warms Chris MacAllister’s Gulf Porsche 917K in turn five. Captured with a z7II Nikon with a f/2.8 70/200mm plus a 1.4TX racked out to 280mm f/16 1/500 second with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
Ned Spieker, Group 4A, 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB , heads towards turn 9.. Photo © Rex McAfee
Bill Jordanov – 1975 Shadow DN5 – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Anthony Wang’s 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa exits turn two Saturday. Captured with a z7II Nikon f/2.8 70/200mm racked out to 130mm f/11 at 1/160 second with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
Jeffrey Heller climbs the back straight in his 1961 Cooper Monaco. Group 3 Photo © Rex McAfee
Dan Gurney’s All American Racers Eagle AAR104 here driven by Gunnar Jeanette. Captured with a z7II Nikon f/2.8 70/200mm plus a 1.4TX racked out to 280mm f/16 at 1/250 second. [email protected]
Richard Griot, Group 5, 1969 Porsche 908 . Photo © Rex McAfee
Charles Nearburg – 1991 AAR/Toyota Eagle MK 111 GTP – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Howard Swig’s 1957 Monsterati Special. You may walk past this monster in the paddock but once Howard has it on track you’ll take notice. Captured with a z7II Nikon f2.8 70/200mm racked out to 130mm f11 at 1/160 second with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
Numerous Dan Gurney “AAR Eagles” taking demonstration laps for everyone to relive the late 1960s. © Rex McAfee
Joshua Feiber – 1969 Chevrolet Camaro – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Jeffrey O’Neill’s 1960 Maserati T-61 Birdcage drops into the Corkscrew. Captured with a z7II Nikon f/2.8 85mm set to f/11 1/250 second with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
Brian Mullin, Group 1, 1937 Talbot T26SS . Photo © Rex McAfee
Tom Price – Ferrari 250 GTO turning into Turn 11 during the Historic Race Car demonstration – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Late afternoon sun warms up this Gulf Porsche. Captured with a z7II Nikon with a f/2.8 70/200mm plus a 1.4TX racked out to 280mm f/16 1/500 second with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
Steve Schmidt, Group 4B, 1958 Porsche 356A Speedster . Photo © Rex McAfee
Porsche 917/10 Can AM cars in Turn 11 – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Late afternoon sun lights up Mercedes 300SLR driven by Derik Hill
in Laguna’s turn two. [email protected]
John Kerr, Group 1, 1932 Miller-Schofield Champ Car . Photo © Rex McAfe
Rag Time Demo – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Another version of the late afternoon sun lights up Mercedes 300SLR driven by Derik Hill
in Laguna’s turn two image. [email protected]
Ed Matsuishi, Group 4B, 1965 Porsche 911 . Photo © Rex McAfee
Robert Kann – 1958 Porsche 356 Speedster – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
1952 Ferrari 340 Mexico Beerlinetta in the late afternoon sun.
[email protected]
Brian Frisselle, Group 7, 1970 Datsun 240Z . Photo © Rex McAfee
Mark Hamilton-Peters – 1932 Bugatti T59 – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Howard Swig’s 1957 Monsterati Special drops into the Corkscrew.
Captured with a z7II Nikon f/2.8 855 set to f/11 at 1/125 second.
[email protected]
Frank Altamura, Group 4B, 1962 Porsche 356 S90 GT . Photo © Rex McAfee
Don Pepperdene – 1949 Baldwin Mercury Special leads John Buddenbaum – 1949 Jaguar Parkinson SPL – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
John Goodman’s 1971 Chevrolet Corvette late Saturday afternoon.
[email protected]
Greg Whitten, Group 1, 1935 ERA R2B . Photo © Rex McAfee
Anthony Wang – 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
David Perkins’ 1965 Alfa Romeo GTZ in Laguna’s turn two.
Captured with a z7II Nikon f2.8 70/200mm racked out to 200mm at f11 1/160 second with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
John Mote, Group 2, 1950 Allard K2 . Photo © Rex McAfee
Mark Leonard – 1965 Alfa Romeo GTA 1600 – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
David Swig’s 1961 Chaparral Mk.1 exiting Laguna’s turn two Saturday. One of the best sounding, quickest cars in group 3. Captured with a z7ll Nikon f2.8 70/200mm racked out to 130mm at f11 1/160 second with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
Wesley Abendroth, Group 2, 1955 Chevrolet Mistral . Photo © Rex McAfee
Gunnar Jeannette – 1969 Porsche 908/2 “Flunder” – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Steve Schmidt’s 1974 Porsche 911 RSR exits Laguna’s turn eleven late Saturday. z7II Nikon f2.8 70/200mm racked out to 195mm at f/11 at 1/160 second. [email protected]
Tancredi D’Amore, Group 4B, 1957 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider . Photo © Rex McAfee
Jonathan Rosenthal – 1966 Lotus 23C – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Cameron Healy’s 1970 Porsche 908/3 leads Timothy de Silva’s 1965 Bourgeault Sport Racer out of Laguna’s turn eleven right into the setting Sun Sunday afternoon. Captured with a z7II Nikon f/2.8 70/200 racked out to 195mm f/11 at 1/500 second for max deatail. [email protected]
Mark Leonard, Group 7, 1979 Triumph TR-8 . Photo © Rex McAfee
John McKenna – 1975 Parnelli VPJ-4 leads Richard Griot – 1974 March 741 – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Late Saturday afternoon Dennis Singleton’s 1974 Porsche 911 RSR exiting Laguna’s turn eleven. Captured with a z7II Nikon with a f/2.8 70/200mm racked out to 195mm f/11 at 1/160 second. [email protected]
Nathanael Greene, Group 1, 1925 Bugatti T-35 . Photo © Rex McAfee
Charles Nearburg – 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Dennis Racine’s 1966 Morris Minor Cooper S exits turn eleven during Sunday’s night race. [email protected]
Nick Price, Group 2, 1953 Jaguar C Type . Photo © Rex McAfee
Minis heading up main straight during Mini vs Mustand Enduro – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Martin Lauber’s 1976 Porsche 911 RSR in Laguna’s turn eleven.
Captured with a z7II Nikon f/2.8 70mm/200mm plus a 1.4TX racked out to 280mm set to f/11 at 1/400 second. [email protected]
David Hagan, Group 5, 1967 Porsche 910 . Photo © Rex McAfee
Rag Time Demo – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Late afternoon sun warms up the Ex-George Follmer/Penske Porsche 917/10. Captured with a z7II Nikon with a f/2.8 70/200mm plus a 1.4TX racked out to 280mm f/16 1/500 second with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
Howard Swig – 1957 Monsterati Special – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Bruce Canepa’s 1970 AMC Javelin in turn eleven. Captured with a z7II Nikon f/2.8 70/200mm plus a 1.2TX racked out to 270mm f/11 at 1/160 second. [email protected]
Paul Christensen – 1956 Porsche 356 Speedster – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Michael Silverman’s 1959 Echidna diving into the Corkscrew. For those who do not know a Echidna is sometimes kmown as the Spiny Ant Eater. A mammal that lays eggs. Captured with a z7II Nikon 85mm f2.8 set to 1/60 second f/11. [email protected]
Richard Griot – 1969 Porsche 908 – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Matt Cobb’s 1950 Talbot T 26-C in Laguna’s turn two.
Captured with a Nikon z7II f2.8 70/200mm plus a 2TX racked out to 310mm f/11 1/320 second. [email protected]
Giancarlo Altamura – 1966 Porsche 911S heads Max Minshull – 1968 Porsche 911 T/R – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Robert Hoemke’s 1965 Austin Mini Cooper S goes outside the 1966 Shelby GT350 of Matt Johnson in Lahuna’s turn two Friday night. Captured with a z7II Nikon f2.8 70/200mm racked out to 125mm f/13 at 1/160 second. [email protected]
Tom McIntyre – 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 leading Bruce Canepa – 1970 AMC Javelin – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
One of three #16 school bus orange 1970 Mustang Boss 302 entered in the Trans-Am race. If you know which one this is please let me know. This is late Friday afternoon . [email protected]
Mustangs leading Camaro into Turn 11 – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Another of the school bus orange 1970 Ford Boss 302 Mustang Trans-Am cars. If you know who the driver is of his car please let me know. [email protected]
Minis in Turn 11 – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Alan Terpins’ 1975 Porsche 911 RSR exits Laguna’s turn eleven.
Captured with a z7II Nikon f/2.8 70/200mm plus a 1.4 TX set to 165mm f/11 at 1/250 second.
Porsche 917K in Porsche 917 Demo – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Joshua Feiber’s 1969 Chevrolet Camaro exiting Laguna’s turn two late Friday afternoon. Captured with a z7II Nikon f/2.8 70/200mm racked out to 135mm f/11 at 1/200 second with a polarizing filter.
[email protected]
Rag Time Demo – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Zak Brown’s 1980 Williams FW07B accelerating out of Laguna’s turn two Friday morning. Captured with a z7 Nikon II f2.8 70/200mm racked out to 130mm f/11 1/60 second with a polarizing filter. [email protected]
Michael Doyle – 1961 Jaguar XKE – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
David Donohue’s 1995 Porsche Kremer K8 exiting turn two Friday afternoon. Captured with a z7II Nikon f2.8 70/200mm racked out to 145mm at f/11 at 1/200 second with a polarizing filter.
Timothy de Silva – 1965 Bourgeault Sport Racer – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
David Perkins shown exiting turn two in his 1965 Alfa Romeo GTZ
Friday afternoon. Captured with a z7II Nikon f/2.8 70/200mm racked out to 200mm at f/11 1/200 second with a polarizing filter.
[email protected]
Chris MacAllister – 1972 Gulf Mirage M6 – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Daniel Goldsmith – 1968 Chevrolet Camaro leading Richard Goldsmith – 1970 Dodge Challenger – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt
Richard Goldsmith – 1970 Dodge Challenger – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt