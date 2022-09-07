Three Exciting Lots On Offer By Bring a Trailer

Here are three of the notable lots currently on offer from Bring A Trailer: a 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition, a 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano, and a 1954 Jaguar XK120 SE Drophead Coupe.

© Bring a Trailer

2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition

One of only 50 examples of the ’68 Heritage Edition built; this 2019 Ford GT is finished in Heritage Blue with orange accents matched with a black “’68 Heritage” interior. This example is also equipped with a $100k Equipment Group 500A option. It also has the Heritage Roundel Graphis package which took inspiration from the blue and orange livery that was seen on the 1968 and 1968 Le Mans-winning GT40s. Additional exterior features include butterfly doors lightweight Gorilla Glass windshield, retractable active rear wing, gloss carbon-fiber exterior trim, and rear diffuser. In April 2019, clear paint-protection film was installed on the example.

Standard features include variable ride height, launch control, and selectable drive modes. It also features a carbon-fiber monocoque structure attached to the front and rear aluminum subframes that acts as active stress members for the hydraulically adjustable pushrod suspension system.

© Bring a Trailer

It sits on a staggered-width 20-inch forged aluminum wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Orange-painted Brembo six-piston monoblock calipers on 5.5-inch carbon-ceramic discs on the front and four-piston calipers on 14.1-inch units at the rear provide the braking power for the example.

For the interior, it was given the “’68 Heritage” package. The seats are wrapped in black leather and Alcantara upholstery with patterned seat inserts matched with Gulf-inspired blue and orange stitching. Exposed carbon can be seen on the dashboard, door sills, and center console. Embossed roundels can be seen on the door panels. The driver’s seat is in a fixed position, but it has an adjustable pedal box and steering column. Additional interior features include a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and six-point harness anchors. The multi-function steering wheel is wrapped in Alcantara and sits in front of paddle shifters and frames a digital instrument panel with multiple information settings. The digital odometer shows a mileage of 1,756 miles.

© Bring a Trailer

It is powered by a mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine with a carbon-fiber engine cover. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Getrag seven-speed dual-clutch transaxle. It was factory rated at 647 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque.

An oil change was done on the example in November 2019. Initially delivered to Pat Milliken Ford in Redford Township, Michigan which includes a $135,250 optional equipment and a total MSRP of $630,500. No accidents or damage is listed on the Carfax report. The listen lien on the example has already been released.

As of writing, the low-mileage 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition has a bid of $1,002,000 with the September 13, Tuesday.

© Bring a Trailer

2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano

The SF90 Stradale was launched to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Scuderia Ferrari racing team. It was designed under the guidance of Flavio Manzoni at the Ferrari Styling Center.

This 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano has an extra-range Nero Opaco finish with red accents that can be seen on the front end, rear diffuser, and decklid. Exterior features include front and rear parking sensors, front camera, enamel Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, black tailpipes, LED lighting, and adaptive front lighting system. Carbon-fiber components can be seen on the hood, bumpers, spoiler, side air splitters, rear diffuser, and under-door covers. The current owner added paint protection film on the example.

© Bring a Trailer

The example sits on 20-inch carbon-fiber wheels which features prancing horse center caps wrapped in 275/65 front and 345/30 rear Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires. As part of the Assetto Fiorano package, the example was equipped with an aluminum chassis and Multimatic-sourced shocks and titanium springs. The electronic Side Slip Control (eSSC) system is capable of distributing torque to all four wheels which the electric Traction Control system (eTC) sends power to individual wheels. A brake-by-wire system controls the regenerative braking system by dividing the braking between the hydraulic system and the electric motors. All four wheels are fitted with red-painted calipers on carbon-ceramic rotors.

For the interior, it is fitted with large carbon-fiber racing seats and racing seat lifters wrapped in black leather and Alcantara with red accents. The headrests are embroidered with black prancing-horse logos. Carbon fiber trim accents can also be seen on the center console, dashboard, door panels, and front luggage compartment. Additional interior features include dual-zone climate control, a premium sound system, electrochromic rearview mirror, and black leather headliner.

© Bring a Trailer

Column-mounted carbon-fiber paddle shifters sits behind with red accents sits behind the steering wheel. It carries the engine-start button, carbon-fiber trim, shift lights, and a manettino driving-mode selector. A digital instrument cluster with a central 10-rpm tachometer and head-up display sits behind the steering wheel. The digital odometer reveals a mileage of 665 miles with roughly 300 miles added by the current owner.

Powering the SF90 Stradale is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter F154 FA V8 engine matched with a trio of electric motors to give a total power output of 986 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. A 7.9-kWh lithium-ion battery pack sits between the engine and the carbon-fiber cabin bulkhead. As an option, a carbon-fiber intake manifold, engine covers, and a titanium exhaust system were added from the factory. An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels.

No accidents nor other damage can be seen on the Carfax report.

As of writing, this low-mileage 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano has a bid of $711,000 with the auction ending on September 12, Monday.

© Bring a Trailer

1954 Jaguar XK120 SE Drophead Coupe

Originally, the Jaguar XK120 example had a Battleship Grey finish, but under previous ownership, it was given a green finish. Other exterior features include chrome split front bumper, fender-mounted mirrors, roll-down side windows with opening quarter-lights, chrome-tipped exhaust outlets, rear bumperettes, and a replacement tan convertible top with a matching boot cover.

It its atop 16-inch chrome wire wheels with two-eared center-lock nuts wrapped in Universal Sport tires. A shelf in the trunk hides a Pirelli tire spare. Four-wheel drums provide the braking power of the example.

© Bring a Trailer

The interior houses tan leather upholstered seats, with matching lap belts, brown carpets, matching door panels, burl wood dashboard, window trim, and door caps. Additional features include a three-spoke wood-rim steering wheel, wood shift knob, wearing a lockable glovebox.

A Smiths instrumentation is positioned in the middle and it consists of a 140-mph speedometer, reverse-sweep tachometer with a 5,200-rpm redline, gauges that show the oil pressure, coolant temperature, and fuel level. It also has a Lucas ammeter. The five-digit odometer shows a mileage of 20k miles, of which, roughly 6,500 miles were added by the current owner. The true mileage of the example is not known.

© Bring a Trailer

Power is provided by a 3.4-liter inline-six engine matched to a pair of SU carburetors and a 12-volt negative-ground electrical system. In 2022, both battery and engine oil were changed. A four-speed manual transmission sends power to the rear wheels.

The sale will come with a tool kit as well as service records of the example, and some of the records kept dates back to 1984.

As of writing, the 1954 Jaguar XK120 is at $21,000 with the engine closing in seven days.

© Bring a Trailer