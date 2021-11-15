The Riyadh Car Show 2021 Welcomes Back Silverstone Auctions

Silverstone Auctions has once again been invited by Seven Concours to return to Saudi Arabia to be part of the most influential automotive event in the Middle East, The Riyadh Car Show 2021.

Silverstone Auctions return to The Riyadh Car Show

On November 25, Thursday (5pm GMT), The Riyadh Car Show 2021 Auction by Seven Concours will be start at The Plaza, Riyadh. The auction is part of the Riyadh Car Show 2021, the largest and most distinguished automotive car exhibition in the Middle East. More than hundred-thousand visitors are expected to arrive at The Riyadh Car Show where the event promises a weekend of modern, classic, and rare cars up on display.

The Riyadh Car Show 2021 Auction hosted by Silverstone Auctions will be returning to the event. In 2019, Silverstone Auctions had a very successful debut event wherein an impressive collection of extremely rare hypercars, supercars, and classic cars were put on the block. The highlight of the event was the 2017 Pagani Zonda Riviera which was sold for an impressive $5.5 million.

The upcoming Riyadh Car Show 2021 Auction by Seven Concours promises to again bring an unmatched collection of best-of-breed cars to market. The lot list already has some impressive examples like the 1993 Porsche 911 (964) Turbo S Leichtbau, a 2019 McLaren Senna, and a 2021 McLaren Elva.

“We are delighted to be returning to The Riyadh Car Show. Our last sale in Riyadh was unbelievable, with some truly unrepeatable cars going up for auction. Our lot list is growing daily; with dozens of impressive vehicles already consigned. Silverstone Auctions are proud to be a partner of such a prestigious and influential automotive event,” shared Silverstone Auctions’ Managing Director Nick Whale shared.

The Riyadh Car Show is part of the upcoming The Riyadh Season 2021. It is an impressive five-month festival of the Saudi Seasons where food, art, theater, and action are all brought to the Saudi capital.

Visit the Silverstone Auctions website for more information about the upcoming event The Riyadh Car Show 2021 Auction by Seven Concours and the vehicles on offer.

Bidding for the event is available in person, online, by telephone or through commission (pre-bid). To register to bid, create an account through the Silverstone Auctions website. You can also email [email protected] or call 01926 691141 for any questions.