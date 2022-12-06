The Little Car Company Launches Series B Funding To Support Business Growth

Renowned manufacturers of limited-edition hand built electric scaled cars, The Little Car Company have recently launched their Series B funding round to support the rapid expansion of the business to be able to meet the growing demand for their authentic and exceptional scaled cars.

The Little Car Company was launched in March 2019 and since then, the Bicester-based luxury brand has steadily grown, producing more than 200 authentic and exquisite scale electric cars in close partnership with famed car manufacturers like Ferrari, Bugatti, and Aston Martin. Paying tribute to the most coveted classic vehicles in the automotive industry. Each little car is lovingly hand crafted at the company’s Oxfordshire headquarters with roughly 95% of the components sourced in Britain.

Due to the unprecedented international demand for their scaled electric cars, The Little Car Company has decided to scale up their business. Recently, they acquired a neighboring manufacturing facility to increase production capacity as well as dramatically increasing their workforce. The Series B funding will let The Little Car Company to further grow both in terms of manufacturing space and the number of personnel.

Increased Manufacturing Output

With 90% of their cars being delivered to clients in more than 50 countries, it is safe to say that the demand for scaled electric automobiles from The Little Car Company is at an all-time high. Currently, the main 10,000 sq ft headquarters of the company is capable of a maximum weekly output of five cars. With the new 10,000 sq ft manufacturing facility at their Bicester Heritage site, will enable the luxury brand to grow their production capability for up to three times in the next twelve months. Most of the increase will be due to next year’s launch and the start of the production of the Tamiya Wild One MAX as well as another project that has yet to be announced.

Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company

Growth in Workforce

Every year, since The Little Car Company was established as a business three years ago, they have doubled their team. Currently, they have a team of 60 people comprised of highly experienced automotive engineers who have worked for renowned automotive companies like McLaren, Jaguar Land Rover, Williams, Radical, Ariel, Ginetta, Aston Martin, and Lotus.

To keep up with the growing demand and fulfill those that are currently in line for production in the order book, the company plans to increase the rate of growth for 2023.

The Little Car Company CEO Ben Hedley shared, “Since starting The Little Car Company in 2019, we have seen tremendous growth over a short period of time, despite COVID-19 and industry-wide supply chain difficulties. Surging global demand and our investment so far is enabling the rapid expansion of both our production capabilities and workforce and, as we open our Series B funding round, we welcome all interested investors to join us on our amazing journey. We’ve got some incredibly exciting projects coming up, with as yet unannounced partners, which we can’t wait to share. The Little Car Company is in an exciting position, and we are really going to surprise the automotive world in 2023 and beyond.”

Those who are interested in the Series B funding and for any inquiries, please contact The Little Car Company through their website.