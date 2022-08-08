2022 Silver Anniversary Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction Features Special Edition Ferrari Testa Rossa

At the 2022 Silver Anniversary Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction happening later in the month, they will showcase a very special 2022 Pebble Beach Edition Ferrari Testa Rossa J. It is a 75% scale replica of the 1958 Le Mans 24 Hours 250 Testa Rossa “Lucybelle II” and it will be offered during the event.

A limited-edition replica of the famous classic, Testa Rossa J is powered by an electric engine. It is a faithful reproduction of one of the most iconic and successful Ferrari in motorsport history. The example will be the first Testa Rossa J that have ever appeared at an auction, which means the successful bidder will be able to skip the year-long wait list.

Ferrari has led every part of the project, working closely with The Little Car Company, and limiting the number of units to 299. The UK-based firm specializes in producing officially licensed scaled cars. The scaled cars are developed and handcrafted using the original drawings from the Ferrari Classiche department. They were scanned and digitally recreated, as well as the design oversight from Ferrari’s Centro Stille. Each Testa Rossa J is created using hand-beaten aluminum panels as a tribute to the original 250 Testa Rossa, including the iconic ‘pontoon fenders’.

A Special Edition Ferrari Testa Rossa J will Feature in the 2022 Silver Anniversary Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction

Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa

The 250 Testa Rossa is one of the all-time great Ferraris and a key track player during the 1950s and the 1960s. It has proven itself time and again for its reliability on track. The 250 Tessa Rosa has earned 18 victories and three World Sportscar Championship titles in 1958, 1960, and 1961. Including the last evolution, the 330 TR, this is the only Ferrari to have won the grueling 24 Hours of Le Mans four times: in 1958, 1960, 1961, and 1962.

2022 Pebble Beach Edition – Lucybelle II – chassis 0732TR

This example is a one-of-one special edition. It commemorates “Lucybelle II” (chassis 0732TR) the car that US driver and Pebble Beach resident Ed Hugus and Ray “Ernie” Erickson raced at the 1958 Le Mans 24 Hours under race number ‘22’. Globally, it is the only Ferrari Testa Rossa J to be given the original paint scheme of Bianco Cervino with blue stripes as well as its racing number ‘22’. It also has period correct racing lights, as well as “Lucybelle II” handpainted on one side of the car while the other side bears the United States of America flag.

Both Ferrari and The Little Car Company made sure that the example is as true to its predecessor as possible. To give it authentic handling, it was given original features like the same steering and suspension geometry. They also re-proportioned the wire wheels to match the original Borrani alloys and was given Pirelli Cinturato tires to complete the authenticity of the cars.

The attention to detail of the car is unmatched in very aspect. Taking inspiration from the original Ferrari 250 Tessa Rossa’s craftsmanship, they used the same paint used in Ferrari’s current road car range, as well as the front badge. Even the front lights, rear brake lights, and horn are fully functional.

The exquisite details can also be seen in the interior of the car. The dashboard holds a commemoration plaque that shows it as a “1 of 1 – 2022 Pebble Beach Edition”. It is a brand-new car that was offered to the 2022 Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction.

Gorgeous red leather from the same tanneries that Ferrari uses on their own road cars was used for the interior so that it would match the original “Lucybelle II” Testa Rossa, even down to the white piping. They removed the transmission tunnel and the two original seats and replaced it with seats that can accommodate an adult and junior. Like the original car, the steering wheel was also supplied by Nardi, equipped with the world’s smallest quick-release steering wheel system which was developed to ensure that the driver would have an easy time entering and going down the vehicle.

Even the classic dials were remastered and repurposed for their new role in an electric car, but it was able to keep its original design and fonts. The previous oil and water gauges now monitor the battery and motor temperatures. A battery gauge now sits where the previous fuel gauge was. The tachometer was replaced by a speedometer. They even placed a power gauge that also monitors the level of regenerative braking being used.

Beside the instruments is the beautifully designed Manettino which was inspired by the one used in the Ferrari 812 Superfast, which allows it to change the driving mode of the car. Four driving modes were carefully developed to cater to drivers of all abilities and ages and to ensure a safe driving experience as possible:

Novice Mode: 1kW / 24 kph

Comfort Mode: 4kW / 40 kph

Sport Mode: 10kW / 80 kph

Race Mode: 12kW / 80 kph

As a homage to the current generation of road cars, F8 Tributo supplied the pedals while Ferrari’s official technical partner, Pirelli, supplied the tires that was used on the handmade 12-inch wire wheels. Bilstein coilover dampers and custom springs took care of the suspension. These were fine-tuned and even had to be signed off by Ferrari’s test drivers at the Fiorano test track in Maranello.

The three batteries are positioned in the front of the car, powering the electric engine. Depending on the driving style, they provide roughly 90 km range. To access the batteries, they have to go under the front bonnet although they can also be charged using the space where the fuel cap used to be.

The Little Car Company CEO Ben Hedley shared, “The Little Car Company are honoured to be able to support The Pebble Beach Company Foundation at this year’s Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction, with the sale of the 2022 Pebble Beach Edition Ferrari Testa Rossa J, “Lucybelle II”. As one of the most respected and highly regarded events on the motoring calendar, we are proud to be able to offer this wonderful tribute and are very excited to see this one-of-one car raise funds for a worthy cause.”

He added, “This beautiful Testa Rossa J is a perfect example of the phenomenal detail and handcraftsmanship that our team devote into manufacturing these stunning cars.”

The Quail Auction will be held on August 19, 11:00 am PDT. All profits from the sale of “Lucybelle II” will be donated by The Little Car Company to The Pebble Beach Company Foundation. Lot 51 is estimated to be around US$90,000 to US$120,000 and is offered at no reserve. To know more about the 2022 Pebble Beach Edition (Lot 51), please visit the Bonhams website.