Bugatti’s Baby II Type 35

The six bespoke masterpieces that make up the Baby II Type 35 Centenary Edition family have each been elegantly crafted and uniquely designed with a livery inspired directly by the six Bugatti Type 35 racecars that left a lasting legacy on both the automotive and motorsports world 100 years ago. Hand-built by The Little Car Company artisans at their headquarters in Oxfordshire, UK, the scaled Bugatti models feature aluminum bodies, brass identification plates within the cockpit and a stunning Bleu de Lyon paint scheme reminiscent of the six original Type 35 racecars.

Using the top-of-the-range Pur Sang Bugatti Baby II architecture, the Baby II Type 35 Centenary Edition examples are decorated with a unique chassis number to match each of the original cars, confirmation of the power output and a unique designation of ‘1 of 1’ for each model. In addition, the Baby II Type 35 Centenary Editions are decorated with hand-painted entry numbers on the radiator, hood and boat tail in Blanc. Each model’s hand-constructed body is intricately coupled with exclusive detailing, such as lock-wire additions and custom louvers to match each original Type 35, further paying homage to Bugatti’s relentless pursuit of excellence on the racetrack.

The legendary Type 35’s dynamic debut at the 1924 Grand Prix de Lyon will forever be remembered when these remarkable race cars made an instant impact, driven with high-performance skill by Leonico Garnier (#21), Jean Chassagne (#7), Pierre de Vizcaya (#18), Meo Costantini (#22) and Ernest Friderich (#13). A sixth Type 35 – the original prototype – was kept in reserve by Ettore Bugatti. The Type 35 went on to achieve over 2,500 victories and podium finishes over a 10-year period, becoming the most successful racing car ever. An homage to founder Ettore Bugatti’s original design, the Bugatti Baby II is a 75% scale, electrified reimagining of the famous Type 35. The Bugatti Baby II has quickly become a modern-day design icon, representing an acclaimed contemporary tribute to Ettore’s original masterpiece, the Bugatti Baby, built in 1926.

To ensure added authenticity – and as has been the case with previous modern-day Bugatti Baby II creations, The Little Car Company developed the Baby II Type 35 Centenary Edition using a 3D scan of the original 1924 Bugatti Grand Prix car. Powered by an advanced high-performance electric motor, the Baby II Type 35 Centenary Edition encapsulates a modern take on an unforgettable Bugatti classic.

“Each Bugatti Baby II Type 35 Centenary Edition pays homage to the iconic Bugatti Type 35 racecars that shaped automotive and motorsports history,” said Wiebke Ståhl, Managing Director of Bugatti International. “With meticulous attention to detail, these anniversary examples are individually customized, reflecting the very essence of the brand’s historic racing pedigree whilst showcasing an unparalleled level of craftsmanship. They are beautiful one-of-a-kind masterpieces embodying the spirit of the Type 35.”

Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company, added: “We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Bugatti to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Type 35, with the Bugatti Baby II Type 35 Centenary Edition. These limited-edition creations honor the legendary cars that raced at the 1924 Grand Prix de Lyon, marking a pivotal moment in automotive history.” All six of the Bugatti Baby II Type 35 Centenary Editions have been sold to private collectors across the globe.

