Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition Debuts

Aston Martin, The Little Car Company, and EON Productions recently debuted the No Time To Die special edition Aston Martin DB5 Junior. No Time To Die, the 25th James Bond film, featured the return of the iconic Aston Martin DB5 in the film, which was the inspiration for the Aston Martin DB5 Junior. The unique and fruitful partnership between Aston Martin and The Little Car Company produced this little gadget-filled collector’s item. The DB5 Junior is two-thirds the size of the original and equipped with a fully electric powertrain.

Specifications

The DB5 Junior, No Time To Die edition really paid tribute to the shared history of the two brands. It has a Silver Birch finish, Smiths instruments, and each unit will come with individually numbered chassis plates, as well as Aston Martin badging. In true Bond style, the special edition DB5 Junior has greater range and power compared to the DB5 Vantage Junior, perfect for the future Bond.

The three companies collaborated for months and worked on extensive developments to create a truly authentic tribute that is worthy of both the Aston Martin and the 007 brands. For reference, the original Aston Martin DB5 was 3D-scanned, to create a very accurate reproduction. The Smiths instruments on the dashboard were replicated from the original car as well as other elements, while there were also some elements that were re-imagined for the modern era. They changed the fuel gauge into a battery meter, while they replaced the oil temperature monitor to now check the motor temperature.

Instead of the fixed head coupe driven by 007, the No Time To Die Special Edition was created as a convertible. The DB5 Junior can fit an adult and child side by side, so allow multiple generations to both enjoy the ride and their love for 007. The DB5 Junior has multiple driving modes and a range of up to 80 miles so future secret agents can surely get away unscathed. Lucky owners will also have some hidden ‘Easter Eggs’ waiting to be discovered within the car.

The junior car is equipped with a quick-release steering wheel to allow the driver a faster entry and exit. It was also given a regenerative braking as well as high-performance Brembo disc brakes. Bilstein dampers and coilover springs ensures that the suspension is capable of handling the junior car’s performance.

No Time To Die Gadgets

007’s Aston Martin DB5 has become a beloved character in the franchise. And since a car is not considered a Bond car without Q style gadgets, the Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die edition is no different.

Since the early 1980s, the Oscar®-winning special effects supervisor Chris Corbould OBE has worked on fifteen different James Bond films. The Little Car Company has tapped him as a consultant during the development of the complex gadgets that will be placed in the miniature car.

“When I saw the DB5 Junior in the flesh, I was amazed at how identical it is to the full-sized car – its stunning. It’s an amazing feat of engineering.”

A hidden switch panel in the passenger door has individual controls that operates all the gadgets in the miniature Bond car. At the push of a button, a twin set of simulated Gatling guns reveal themselves on the headlights and it comes complete with imitation flashes and barrel blasts.

The No Time To Die trailer showed a skid mode that is quite handy for the skilled agent get out of a tight spot. It also has a unique digital number plate that can be activated using the hidden control panel. And to assist in a successful getaway, a smoke screen also comes out of the rear ‘exhaust’. The smoke comes out of a supply tank that has around an hour of safe smoke before it needs to be refilled.

The DB5 Junior may not be road legal, but every owner will become automatic members of the highly respected Aston Martin Owners club as it is considered an authentic Aston Martin model. All owners will also get complimentary membership to The Little Car Club that will give them access to exclusive events that they, and their children, and grandchildren will enable them to drive their DB5 Juniors on the most prestigious racetracks.

“Regarded as the most famous car in cinematic history, the gadget-laden Aston Martin DB5 awed audiences around the world over fifty years ago. Now, that story continues. As part of an exclusive partnership with EON Productions and Aston Martin, we have had the opportunity to create something truly unique for James Bond fans and collectors. We can’t wait to see the adventures these cars take with their owners,” stated The Little Car Company CEO Ben Hedley.

Those interested to acquire the limited-edition DB5 Junior No Time To Die edition can visit 007junior.com. There will only be 125 units to be built, and build slots are to be given on a first come, first-served basis through a fully refundable deposit.

Pricing for the car is £90,000, not including local taxes. Clients of The Little Car Club that has an existing Aston Martin DB5 Junior will be offered first refusal to upgrade their unit to a No Time To Die edition, and other build slots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.