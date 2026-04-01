The Bugatti W16 Mistral ‘Caroline’

Bugatti has unveiled the one-off W16 Mistral ‘Caroline’, a bespoke roadster created through its Sur Mesure program and designed as a deeply personal tribute to the owner’s daughter. The car marks the final chapter of Bugatti’s W16 era, blending extreme performance with highly individualized craftsmanship.

Commissioned by a long-standing client, the project began with an abstract brief centered on elegance, floral inspiration and haute couture influences. Bugatti’s design teams in Molsheim and Berlin translated that vision into a cohesive concept, focusing on color, materials and fine detailing to create a singular identity.

The exterior is defined by a bespoke lavender finish, developed through extensive sampling to achieve a balance of warmth, depth and luminosity. The paint shifts subtly under light, while exposed carbon fiber along the lower body adds contrast. Hand-painted floral artwork appears on select surfaces, most notably the rear wing, where layered lilac tones frame the name “Caroline.”

Inside, the theme continues with white and deep-blue leather paired with violet accents and carbon elements. Intricate floral embroidery—comprising thousands of stitches—adorns the headrests and door panels, introducing movement and texture. The cabin also features Bugatti’s signature glass-encased Dancing Elephant gear selector, tinted to match the car’s color scheme.

More than a design exercise, the W16 Mistral ‘Caroline’ underscores Bugatti’s approach to personalization, where engineering and artistry converge to reflect a client’s individual story.

Above contents © 2026 Bugatti Automobili S.P.A. reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee