75th Formula 1 Anniversary Celebration at Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

F1 Background

Formula 1, often called the pinnacle of motorsport, has a rich history that spans 75 years. It all began on May 13, 1950, at Silverstone Circuit in England. That first race, the British Grand Prix, marked the birth of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Giuseppe Farina, driving for Alfa Romeo, won the inaugural title, edging out legendary teammate Juan Manuel Fangio. This post-war era was defined by daring drivers, minimalist cars, and raw speed.

Evolution

The 1960s and ’70s brought a shift in both technology and culture. British teams like Lotus and McLaren rose to prominence, and drivers like Jim Clark and Jackie Stewart became household names. Cars evolved rapidly—wings were introduced for downforce, and engines grew more powerful. But the era was also dangerous, with frequent fatalities pushing safety to the forefront.

Turbo Era

By the 1980s, turbocharged engines dominated the scene. McLaren, Williams, and Ferrari battled fiercely, with icons like Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost delivering unforgettable rivalries. The 1990s saw Michael Schumacher’s rise with Benetton and later Ferrari, where he would eventually dominate the early 2000s, setting records that stood for decades.

Hamilton and Hybrids

The modern era, starting in the 2010s, has been primarily defined by Mercedes‘ dominance and Lewis Hamilton’s record-tying seven world championships. Cars have become increasingly complex, with hybrid power units and data-driven strategies playing a central role.

75th Birthday

In 2025, Formula 1 celebrates its 75th anniversary—a milestone that reflects not just the sport’s longevity, but its continual evolution. From dangerous circuits and mechanical simplicity to today’s high-tech, global spectacle, F1 remains a unique blend of tradition and innovation.

Monterey Car Week

For those lucky enough to be attending Monterey Car Week this year, there is no better opportunity to enjoy some of the sport’s most iconic F1 racers than to see and hear them firsthand at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. Held at iconic Weathertech Raceway, Laguna Seca, this year’s featured class is sure to bring out fan favorites from generations long past. Specifically, the Mario Andretti Trophy run group will feature 1966–1985 Formula One racers powered by everything from the English-built Ford Cosworth V8s to a very exotic Ferrari V12.

Entry Highlights

1956 Maserati 250F (Stirling Moss won the Italian GP at Monza)

1962 Porsche 804 (Dan Gurney won the French GP in 1962. This is Porsche only win as a constructor in F1)

1964 BRM P-261 (Graham Hill won Watkins Glen twice-64/65 and the Monaco-65)

1965 Honda RA272 (Richie Ginther won at the Mexican GP marking Honda’s 1st F1 win. It was also Goodyear’s 1st F1 win)

1967 Lotus Type 49 (Jim Clark won Dutch GP, British and Watkins Glen in 1967)

1974 McLaren M23-05 (Emerson Fittipaldi won McLaren’s 1st F1 World Championship– Constructors and Drivers)

1978 Lotus Type 79 (Mario Andretti won the championship in 1978 with 5 victories – 2 wins in this chassis at Zandvoort and Brands Hatch)

1983 Williams FW08C (Keke Rosberg won the 1983 Monaco GP)

1984 Toleman Hart TG184 (Rookie Ayrton Senna’s first career podium with a 2nd at Monaco)

1984 McLaren MP4-2/01 (Niki Lauda won McLaren’s 3rd Driver’s Championship and 2nd Constructor’s Championship with 5 wins in this chassis)

1988 McLaren MP4/4 (Alain Prost won 7 races and finished 2nd in the championship in 1988)

1992 McLaren MP4/7A (This car had 5 wins: Senna-3 and Gerhard Berger-2)

2009 Brawn (Jenson Button won 6 races and championship in 2009)

2019 Toro Rosso (Rookie Alex Albon ran the first half of the season before switching to Red Bull, with Pierre Gasly returning to Toro Rosso with his best finish of 2nd in Brazil)

2024 McLaren MCL38/02 (Lando Norris won 3 races and championship in 2024)

More Information

