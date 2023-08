In October of 1969, Datsun started production on the 240Z, a car that would change the face of sports cars forever. The 240Z was a response to Toyota’s 2000GT. A car that was proposed to Datsun by Yamaha but was passed on and ended up becoming a halo car for Toyota.

The 2000GT did not have the longevity of the Z but lives on in our hearts as a timeless beauty.