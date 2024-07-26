Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024

A weekend where it feels as if the motorsport world descends upon the airy grounds of Goodwood House. In motorsport circles, the English summer is predominantly punctuated by two dynamic, yet distinctly different events. First on the calendar is the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Sir Lewis Hamilton against the odds, romped home to claim victory at his home race. With the mood of the nation on an upward trajectory, the summer fixture for the Goodwood Festival of Speed arrived hot on the heels, promising another enthralling weekend of high octane excitement, rare and exclusive exotica and a roster of drivers to rival any line up the mind could conjure.

The event curation at Goodwood is one of their many talents, seen in evidence at the impossibly evocative Goodwood Revival for example, where one is transported back to the world of motor sport from times of old. The Festival of Speed is no exception, and effortlessly caters to the widest demographic of petrolheads, where modern F1 cars, Edwardian sports cars and fire-breathing Group B rally cars all stand shoulder to shoulder, Electrically powered machines, seemingly from the future, like the McMurtry Speirling set inconceivably fast runs on the hillclimb stage, the most rare and coveted motorcars in history sit proudly on the Cartier Lawn, while the Supercar paddock allows mere mortals to breathe in the same air that circles around some of the most expensive, exotic supercars and hypercars that normally would only be seen adorning the walls of many a young petrolhead.