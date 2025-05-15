Terre di Canossa Rally 2025

The 2025 Terre di Canossa Rally celebrated its fifteenth edition along a stunning 600-kilometer route that began in Punta Ala and revealed the breathtaking roads of the Sienese countryside, Monte Amiata, Argentario, the Maremma, and the vineyards of Tuscany’s most iconic wines.

It was a true plunge into the dreamlike world of the Etruscans for participants who came from eleven different countries, bringing with them extraordinary vehicles built over nearly a century. They competed in timed trials, average speed tests, and precision challenges for three days. A remarkable 65% of the competitors hailed from the UK, Germany, and the USA, reflecting the event’s international prestige.

Victory in the Timed Trials went to the Argentine crew of Galfione and Sueyras in their 1954 Triumph TR 2, ahead of Italians Ubaldo Bordi and Daniela Apetrei in a 1962 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint, and another Argentine Triumph TR2 driven by Juan Belcastro and Ana Karina Peisci. This performance also secured the “Squadra Tartaruga Argentina” team the top spot in the national rankings, with four cars finishing the ranking.

In the Average Speed Trials, Markus Himmels and Ilze Helmink claimed the top podium spot in a 1959 AC ACE Bristol, followed by Filip Engelen and Ann Gillis in a Ferrari 365 GTC, and Richard and Antony Poole in a 1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Veloce. The Pre-War Cup was awarded to Americans Joseph Hurwich and Robert Goldberg in their stunning 1931 Aston Martin Le Mans, while the modern car podium was claimed by Marco Serventi and Sara Bercelli in a Ferrari 488 Pista, ahead of Paul Ugo and Sophia Cooke in a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano.

As tradition demands, numerous awards were presented to recognize the spirit and excellence of the event, which seamlessly blends driving, competition, and beauty in an atmosphere of utmost sophistication. Among these was the now-classic prize for the top female crew, won by Lucilla Sartori and Monica Meneguzzo in a 1955 Austin-Healey 100/4. Caterina De Bartolo, Director of Client Development at RM Sotheby’s and Presenting Sponsor of the event, awarded a special prize to the 1954 Osca MT4 driven by Kevin O’Brien and Jamie Boling.

Luigi Orlandini, President and CEO of Canossa, personally honored the best representative from each participating nation—a list that highlights the truly international character of this unique event. The honorees were: María Fernández and María Villaseñor in a Ferrari 250 GT for Spain; Guy Dubois and Magda Von Houdt in a Volvo P1800 for Belgium; Guy Le Bars and Cendrine Le Bars in a 1971 FIAT Dino Spider 2400 for France; Norbert Arnoldy and Michael Zenner in a Ferrari 308 GTSi for Germany; Cornis Filius and Maria van Straalen in a FIAT 1100/103 for the Netherlands; Thomas and Joy Kern in a Jaguar E-Type SI for Switzerland; Richard and Antony Poole in an Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Veloce for the UK; the aforementioned Joseph Hurwich and Robert Goldberg for the USA, as well as Gustavo Galfione and Maria Cristina Sueyras for Argentina.

This dive into Italy’s marvels also attracted great public interest, particularly in Grosseto, Volterra, and Castiglione della Pescaia, where Mayor Elena Nappi warmly welcomed the Rally. The participants will cherish memories of places like Massa Marittima, Monteriggioni, Orbetello, Porto Santo Stefano, Bolgheri, and Castagneto Carducci.

A highlight of the event was the dramatic passage and one of the Skill Tests held at the Grosseto Military Airport, home to the Italian Air Force’s 4th Fighter Wing. The success of this fifteenth edition of the Terre di Canossa Rally has already prompted many to register for the 2026 event, which promises new and thrilling surprises.

