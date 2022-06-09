Stellantis Shows Pride and Passion

On June 11 and 12, the colors of the rainbow will once again shine bright in Detroit at the Motor City Pride. It is the annual two-day festival and parade that is Michigan’s largest LGBTQ+ gathering. Stellantis and the Jeep® brand are the presenting sponsor for this year.

Celebrating its 50th year this year, the Motor City Pride , Stellantis, and the Jeep brand celebrates the LGBTQ+ culture and their commitment to their LGBTQ+ employees, communities, customers, and issues.

On June 12, the parade will start at the intersection of Fort and Griswold Streets at noon and will end at Hart Plaza. Joining the parade are four Jeep vehicles: a Detriot-built Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve, a Gladiator Rubicon, as well as two Wrangler Rubicon 4xe models.

Jeep brand – North America vice president Jim Morrison shared, “Motor City Pride is an important way to celebrate our diverse and inclusive work culture and to show our commitment to our diverse customers and communities. Over its more than 80-year history, the Jeep brand has led the way in freedom and authenticity, and we are proud to lead this year’s parade to showcase our outstanding Jeep products and our company’s long-standing support for Motor City Pride and the LGBTQ+ community.”

Stellantis, as part of the Pride Month celebration of the company, will also be sponsoring the parade and other related events at the New York City pride which is happening later in the month.

All of the company’s North American brands will also be offering Pride-branded merchandise which can be purchased and displayed.

The company’s sponsorship of Motor City Pride is driven by its LGBTQ+ Business Resource Group, Prism LGBTQ+ Alliance.

Celebrating its 25th year, Prism LGBTQ+ is one of the 11 Business Resource Groups at Stellantis. These groups represent a variety of affinity communities like African ancestry, Asian, Hispanic, LGBTQ+, veterans, Native American, Middle Eastern, differently abled, and women.

Individually and collectively, the Stellantis Business Resource Groups pursue initiatives that improves on the work culture at Stellantis North America by focusing on the members’ career development, celebrating their multicultural differences, and bringing value not just to the company, but also to the external communities through volunteer, charitable, and strategic works.

Originally named People of Diversity, then Gay and Lesbian Alliance; Prism LGBTQ+ Alliance was founded and organized in 1996 by LGBTQ+ employees of the former Chrysler corporation. In June 1997, it was officially recognized by the company.

Through the years, the group has given support and allyship to LGBTQ+ employees, family members, and community-based organizations and events. Motor City Pride is one of those events.

Stellantis is recognized as a pioneer among U.S. employers in terms of providing domestic partner benefits to its employees. Since 2000, since the benchmark was established, they have achieved consistently high scores in terms of the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index.

Recently, respected groups such as Diversity Inc, Winds of Change (Native American), Latina Style, CADIA (Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion, and Advancement), and the American Association of People with Disabilities.

Stellantis North America director – diversity, inclusion, engagement, and EEO compliance Lottie Holland shared, “This remarkable record of accomplishment reflects our team’s commitment to advance the conversation on diversity and inclusion beyond aspirational statements to the pursuit of intentional actions and outcomes that have tangible economic impact in diverse communities.”

Those who want to show their Pride support year-round can purchase merchandise from some of the Stellantis brands:

