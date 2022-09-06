Spectacular Concours Cars At Concours of Elegance 10th Anniversary

The 10th anniversary of the Concours of Elegance, presented by A. Lange & Söhne had the most impressive lineup of concours cars displayed at Hampton Court Palace. A record number of guests were in attendance for the event enjoying the immaculate Palace grounds where the most spectacular cars were displayed and showcased, once again confirming their post as the top Concours d’Elegance event in the UK.

Concours car owners themselves picked the Best in Show winner and they picked the exceptional 1938 Delage D8-120 ‘de Villars’ as it stood out for its beautiful and elegant design.

1938 Delage D8-120 ‘de Villars’

Best in Show: 1938 Delage D8-120 ‘de Villars’

The Delage brand is known for creating flamboyant cars for the super-rich and our Best in Show winner is one of the finest examples they have created. In the 1930s, Delahaye acquired the brand. In 1936, Delage was able to create a state of the art 8-cylinder motor which was based on their high-performance straight-six engine. Engineer Jean François’s expertise added two extra cylinders, overhead valves, a 4.3-liter displacement, and a single carburetor and it was able to produce roughly 105 bhp. It was then that the D8-100 and the D8-120 were created.

To give customers freedom to choose the bodies that they wanted, they provided the ladder-frame chassis exclusively in rolling form. The winning example was style and bodied by de Villars as a unique, one-off two-seater. It is extravagantly styled with its tapering sport body coachwork. It made its debut in 1938 at the Concours de l’Auto de Printemps. Despite going up against all the major marques at the time, it was able to claim the Grand Prize.

The Delage was acquired by its first owner for $7,200 USD, making it one of the world’s most expensive models after inflation is factored in.

1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Touring

Pre-1915: 1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Touring

Class awards were also given to cars from different eras and they were also voted by the owners of the cars themselves. For the Pre-1915 category, a stately 1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Touring was picked by concours car owners. Just days after its 110th birthday, it was displayed at the Hampton Court Palace showcasing its engineering excellence, exceptional performance, and impressive mechanical refinement. Its near-silent 7.4-liter motor earned the model its ‘Ghost’ title. Chassis 2092 is a luxurious example, as it was specified with a seven-passenger cabriolet body with brass fittings instead of using the typical nickel.

1925 Vauxhall 30/98 Wensum Tourer

1920: 1925 Vauxhall 30/98 OE Wensum Tourer

A very special Vauxhall claimed victory in the 1920s category, a 1925 Vauxhall 30/98 Wensum Tourer. Known as the ‘King of Thoroughbreds’ the high-performance sporting car had the Bentley 4.5-liter as its rival when it was new.

The Concours of Elegance winner is the most special 30/98 model. Only twelve examples were created with the ‘ultra-sporting’ Wensum body and the lightweight model allowed it to have to give a faster performance. It also had a dramatic V-shaped windshield and ‘boattail’ coachwork which was inspired by the contemporary speedboat design. The Wensum was one of the most stylish cars of its time and also one of the most original. Since it was released from the Vauxhall factory roughly more than 100 years ago, its interior has stayed the same.

1930 Cord L-29 Brougham

1930s: 1930 Cord L-29 Brougham

A Cord L-29 claimed victory in the 1930s category. The L-29 was considered to be very innovative as it was the first American car to be offered with a front-wheel configuration. Its new layout allowed the 2,100kg car to have a distinctively low roofline compared to its competitors. Powered by a Lycoming 4.9-liter straight-eight engine, it is matched with a 3-speed transmission that drives power to the front wheels.

It was offered in four standard body styles and the Brougham model that claimed victory at the Concours of Elegance had the rarest and most coveted body. From its original three-year production run, it is believed that only 10 examples have remained of the Broughman body style.

1956 Maserati A6G Zagato

1940s & 1950s: 1956 Maserati A6G Zagato

A special Maserati was able to claim the victory in the 1940s and 1950s category. The gorgeous Zagato-bodied A6G was the ultimate evolution of the A6 series of Maserati. It was also the marque’s first sports car that was released after the war. The A6G had several features that it took from the A6GCS sports racing car including its lightweight tube-frame chassis, motorsport-proven braking, suspension, and steering components. Powered by an all-aluminum twin-cam 150 bhp 2.0-liter six-cylinder engine that was designed by Gioacchino Colombo originally for racing cars. It was adapted by Vittorio Bellentani to produce to dual-purpose car that brought together thrilling performance with GT civility.

1961 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato

1960: 1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato

Considered to be the most beautiful car of all time is the legendary DB4 GT Zagato which won the 1960s category. This example has perfectly brought together the high-performance DB4 GT mechanicals and the gorgeously stylish aluminum body created by Italian Coachbuilding house Zagato. The DB4 GT Zagato is the embodiment of the ultimate 1960s road and racing Aston Martin.

Chassis number 1093/R is the class winning car and it was the third of the MP209 ‘ultra-lightweight’ motorsport-oriented examples. Built in 1962, it had a striking French Racing Blue finish and was delivered new to Aston Martin enthusiast and racer Jean Kerguen. It was raced at Le Mans, and the 3.7-liter straight-six powered machine was able to hit 170 mph on the Muisanne straight.

1970s: 1971 Lamborghini Miura SV

The most iconic supercar of all won the 1970s class, a 1971 Lamborghini Miura SV took the trophy. Designed by Marcello Gandini, the futuristic supercar was unveiled at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show and it became an instant sensation. In 1966, Gandini’s gorgeous car went into production. Powered by the 3.9-liter V12 engined from the 400GT, the P400, the first model was produced from 1966 to 1968 and it had a peak output of 345 bhp. In 1971, the SV, the ultimate version of the Miura was released and it had updated Weber carburetors and different cam timing. These updates also raised the output to 385bhp and torque to 295 lb-ft. Only 150 SVs were produced out of a total of the 765 units of Miuras.

1994 Bugatti EB110 SS

1980s onwards: 1994 Bugatti EB110 SS

The post-1980 category had a really tough battle, but a special 1994 RHD Bugatti EB110 SS came out on top. Marcello Gandini, who also designed the Lamborghini Countach, had some influence on the EB110’s design. It was further refined by Giampaolo Benedini. The fierce and sleek aluminum-carbon body housed cutting-edge mechanicals.

Powered by the quad-turbo, 60 valve, 3.5-liter V12 engine matched to a manual transmission that sends power to all four wheels, the EB110 also had innovative features like the double wishbone suspension front and reach. It was a real technical monster that even Michael Schumacher acquired one.

Arguably the most special of the 139 units of the EB110s produced, the example was built for the 1994 British Motor Show and is the only right-hand drive example produced. It was equipped with a prototype ‘SuperSport’ engine and prototype SS body parts. It was also used to develop the higher-performance variant and was factory rated with 603bhp.

1966 Ferrari 365P Berlinetta Speciale ‘Tre Posti’

Ferrari 75th Anniversary Award: 1966 Ferrari 365P Berlinetta Speciale ‘Tre Posti’

The 2022 Concours of Elegance also celebrated the 75th anniversary of Ferrari by adding a very special category that brought together the finest selection of Maranello machines in the UK. From the amazing lineup, the almost mythical Ferrari 365P Berlinetta Speciale, more commonly known as ‘Tre Posti’ that got the trophy. One of only two examples produced, the wide, low, and sleek 365 P was originally designed to create the basis of a Le Mans racer. It was launched at the 1966 Paris Motor Show, and it then travelled the globe, impressing audiences and enthusiasts with its futuristic Pininfarina body and outrageous three-seater cabin. The ‘Tre Posti’ was equipped with the mid-mounted V12 and was the first Ferrari road-car to have that configuration. With only two examples in existence, it is one of the rarest, most significant, and most valuable Ferraris.

The 2022 Concours of Elegance also hosted the inaugural women-only Levitt Concours. Created to celebrate female car enthusiasts and collectors, it proved to be a very popular event. To the delight of guests, the trophy was awarded to a sensational 1932 Alfa Romeo Tipo B Monoposto. The event also showcased a number of former winners for their tenth anniversary show, like the 1938 Hispano-Suiza Dubonnet Xenia which impressed the crowds once gain.

Gooding & Company also hosted their London collector car auction which was held with the main Concours in the Palace grounds also brought excitement to the guests. Before the successful sale held on Saturday, stunning lots from all eras were displayed in the Hampton Court Palace’s inner courtyards.

Concours of Elegance CEO James Brooks-Ward shared, “I’m delighted to report that the 2022 edition of the Concours of Elegance was a great success, and a worthy celebration of the tenth anniversary of the UK’s finest concours event. Our partners joined us in celebrating this incredible occasion, with the A. Lange & Söhne 1815 CHRONOGRAPH “Hampton Court Edition” watch, being auctioned for The Prince’s Trust, on display across the weekend. Not to mention the Charles Heidsieck Brut Millésimé Champagne created, with both our 2012 and 2021 winners adorning the label. And then, of course, our special tenth anniversary ties created by Henry Poole & Co.”

“Aside from the incredible support of our partners, the collection of cars gathered at Hampton Court was truly spectacular, and the Delage D8-120 ‘de Villars’, a spellbinding Best in Show winner. The collector car auction of the year, in the form of Gooding & Co’s London Auction, was a perfect addition, providing a mesmerising show in the gardens, as some of the most incredible cars in the world went under the hammer.”

“I’d like to extend a heartfelt thanks to our immensely supportive partners, and of course the cars’ generous owners; without them this fantastic event wouldn’t be possible. I’d also like to thank the thousands of guests who visited us over the three days; we look forward to welcoming you back to the Palace in 2023.”

Full List of Winners

Best In Show Winner 2022 – 1938 Delage D8-120 ‘de Villars’

Pre 1915 – 1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Touring

1920s – 1925 Vauxhall 30/98 Wensum Tourer

1930s – 1930 Cord L-29 Brougham

1940s & 1950s – 1956 Maserati A6G Zagato

1960s – 1961 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato

1970s – 1971 Lamborghini Miura SV

1980s Onwards, Future Classics – 1994 Bugatti EB110 SS

Ferrari 75th Anniversary Award Winner – 1966 Ferrari 365P Berlinetta Speciale ‘Tre Posti’

Club Trophy, presented by the Royal Automobile Club – Ferrari 365 GT4 2+2

Gooding & Co Elegance in Motion Award – Maserati A6G Zagato

Bridge of Weir Design Award – 1938 Hispano-Suiza H6B Dubonnet Xenia

Bentley Trophy – Bentley S3 Standard Steel Saloon

Jaguar Trophy – Jaguar SS1

Classic & Sports Car Best Club Car (Saturday) – Jaguar XJ6 (Pre-Production Car)

Classic & Sports Car Best Club Car (Sunday) – BMW 327/8

Levitt Concours – Alfa Romeo Tipo B Monoposto

Junior Concours – Ferrari 312 T2 “Ferrarina 77”

30Under30 – Ford Capri 2.8

Platinum Jubilee Award – Aston Martin DB6 Volante (HRH Prince Charles’ Personal Car)

On September 1 to 3, 2023, the Concours of Elegance will return to Hampton Court Palace for another luxury automotive weekend.