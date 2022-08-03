SOVREN Historics 2022

John Dimmer, 1971 Tyrrell 004, Tacoma, Washington

It’s that time of year in the Pacific Northwest when the weather is just right for vintage racing. July 4th weekend, 2022 turned out to have the best of everything. Friday: sunny and hot; Saturday: overcast and cool; Sunday: rain. For a variety of racing conditions, it doesn’t get any better than this.

A Landscape Monet Would Have Painted

The backside of this track is so beautiful it’s a place you might go for a picnic or a Sunday drive in the country (only not as fast).

A Track for People Who Love Racing in the Rain

For people who like racing in the rain, it doesn’t get any better than a “warm” summer rain. At Pacific Raceways, conditions can be challenging and only for the brave with a good set of rain tires. Some racers love it.

Melvin Kemper, 1998 MSR Formula Ford.

James Phoenix In His 1993 Star Formula Mazda to Turn 7.

Parker Johnstone Hydroplanes His Honda S2000 Through the River That Was Turn 8.

Ron Duncan and Nathan Muntz drag race an MG Midget and a Volvo 122S to Turn 5.

Will Painter Skillfully Points His 1966 Alfa Romeo GTV at the Turn 5 Apex

Michael Deilke Navigates His 1969 BMW 2002 to top of the hill

Michael Deilke Navigates His 1969 BMW 2002 to top of the Hill & Through Turn 7.

Randy Roth Makes Like a Boat in His 1983 Porsche 944.

David Withrow Roosters in his 1969 Autodynamics Vee.

Walt Carrel roosters his 1970 Zeitier Formula V out of Turn 6.

Jean Pierre Molerus apexes the Nichols Special, winning this reporter’s Loudest Car of the Weekend Award.

Special Entries:

Three special cars appeared to run exhibition laps over the weekend. Above is the historic Arciero Brothers Dan Gurney-driven Lotus 19, powered by a Coventry Climax Engine and raced successfully by Gurney in 1962. It’s in the livery of Gurney winning the 3 Hours of Daytona.

The beautifully restored gold color George Hoster Special takes exhibition laps.

A Special Porsche 356

Last year, Ernie Nagamatsu brought up Old Yeller II from Southern California. This year he brought the 1958 Brigadier General James Kilpatrick 356 Porsche raced in SCCA “E Production” from 1964 to 1996. It participated in two SCCA National Runoffs.

The odometer added to the car when the General began SCCA racing read over 55,000 documented racing miles over 32 straight years. It is believed to have the most racing miles on any Porsche 356. Mr. Nagamatsu races the car unrestored. It’s a pleasure to see it in this condition. It seemed to run great all weekend.

An AWESOME Race/Season Winning Formula One Car

The Jackie Stewart Tyrrell 004, driven by John Dimmer of Tacoma, Washington. Stewart won his second Formula 1 title in chassis 001 in 1971. He moved to Tyrrell 004, then 005 and finished second in Formula 1 in 1972.

The Tyrrell is powered by a naturally-aspirated 3-liter Ford-Cosworth DVF V8 and a Hewland 5-speed manual. Gridded with a 1966 Brabham BT15, two Formula Mazdas, and other open wheel cars, the Tyrrell is an awesome ride, a very exciting car to see at this facility where Formula 1 cars from the 1970s are rarely vintage raced. It must look positively menacing in a rearview mirror, but only until you are passed. When Dimmer puts the hammer down, it moves.

A Brabham BT 15

Malcolm Kneale 1966 Brabham BT15.

The 1966 Braham BT 15, in a repeat visit from last year, marks the stark contrast between classes and technology in open wheel racing from the mid-1960s to the early 1970s when manufacturers of these cars added aero and tire sizes grew enough to use the rubber needed to make two sets of tires for early 1960s open wheel cars (and almost two sets for the BT15 out of the rubber fitted to the Tyrrell).

Rough guess—the DVF motor in the Tyrrell makes 2x the power of the motor in the BT15. The DVF was and is an awesome motor. The mixing of the classes and eras of these cars added a lot to a weekend of viewing.

Featured Lotus Cars

Lotus was the featured marque for this event. An appealing mix of Lotus and similar sports racers, very well-prepared and driven, were gridded in a mixed class that looked odd sometimes with C1 Corvettes, Formula V, and even a Midget, but made for interesting race viewing, pitting raw power against chassis sophistication—or not. How about acceleration and top speed vs. fast cornering and braking?

Thor Johnson Lotus 23.

Kurt Delbene, Lola Mk I.

Thor Johnson Leads The Way in a 1959 Lotus 17.

Bill Simer 1962 Lotus 23, Spokane Washington.

Steve McCaughey in Greg Heacock’s Lotus 19.

Lotus Leading the Pack into Turn 10.

Lap One, down the hill to Turn 2.

Down the hill to turn 2.

Racing out of Turn 2, Downhill to Turn 3A.

Racing Down the Hill to Turn 2.

Out of the Turn Three Complex and Powering to Turn 4.

Into the Woods, but it’s a Race Track.

Up the hill through Turn 4 toward Turn 5.

Racing through Turn 6.

Up the hill to turn 7.

Racing through Turn 9.

Homeowners who must be race fans (or need to be).

Approaching Turn 10 and on to the Front Straight.

Overall these were three great days of vintage racing with great variety in cars, track features, and weather conditions.