No Reserve 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra at Gooding & Co

Chassis: CSX2220

Engine: 3471

An Exceptional Late-Production, Rack and Pinion Example

Originally Owned by Noted Hollywood Figure Jay Sebring

Benefits from Work Performed by Cobra Experts Including Mike McClusky and Rare Drive Inc.

Accompanied by Jack, Knock-Off Hammer, Soft Top, Tonneau Cover, and Spare Set of Tan Seats

A Rare Opportunity to Acquire a Fantastic Example of One of the World’s Greatest Sports Cars

Mechanical

289 CID Ford V-8 Engine

Single Holley 4-Barrel Carburetor

Estimated 345 BHP at 6,000 RPM

4-Speed Manual Gearbox

4-Wheel Hydraulic Disc Brakes

4-Wheel Independent Suspension

As the model that launched Ford Motor Company’s “Total Performance” corporate racing program onto the international stage during the early 1960s, the Cobra was a crucial first step that culminated in an impressive 1st Place in the 1965 FIA GT championship with the Cobra-derived Daytona Coupe designed by Peter Brock. The experience gained during the Cobra’s SCCA dominance and Shelby’s organizational prowess led directly to Ford Motor Company’s eventual landmark win over Ferrari at Le Mans with the 1-2-3 finish scored by the Ford GT40s in 1966.

This fantastic example, chassis CSX2220 was billed to Shelby American Inc. on November 8, 1963, and shipped to Los Angeles six days later aboard the SS Villanger. It was invoiced on January 22, 1964, to Executive Car Leasing Company of Los Angeles, and the invoice read: “1 COBRA-Ford, Chassis #2220, Princess Blue” ($5,195.00); with Class “A” accessories, including aluminum rocker covers, WSW tires, and a luggage rack ($280.50); radio and antenna ($45.50); rearview mirror ($4.20); 5 quarts of antifreeze ($3.55); and “dealer handling” ($250), for a total of $5,778.75. The Cobra was picked up at Shelby American by Executive Car Leasing, registered with the California plate “LIW 535” and then either sold or leased to noted Hollywood figure Jay Sebring, known for styling the hair of some of the era’s most important stars.

After serving in the US Navy and having seen action in the Korean War, Mr. Sebring returned home and opened a high-end barbershop in Los Angeles. Known for his incredible style and careful attention, Mr. Sebring established a client list that included Steve McQueen, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Paul Newman. He also created Jim Morrison’s iconic look.

After taking delivery of his Cobra, Mr. Sebring, who was just 30 years old at the time, attended the Carroll Shelby School of High-Performance Driving. In 1964, Mr. Sebring met actress and model Sharon Tate and the two began a relationship. While they did not ultimately stay together, they remained friends and, shockingly, were among those killed at the infamous Manson Family Murders in 1969. Steve McQueen gave the eulogy at Mr. Sebring’s funeral five days later.

By the early 1970s, CSX2220 had been repainted charcoal metallic with silver accents and was sold to an enthusiast from La Jolla, California. It was purchased in 1978 by California-based vintage racer and collector Phil Gallant, who also owned CSX2301, an important “cutback-door” FIA Cobra. He had restoration work performed by noted Cobra expert Mike McCluskey, which included repainting it in black and sleeving the frame to reinforce it. In 2003, the car was sold to well-known collector Roger Williams of New Canaan, Connecticut.

Mr. Williams sent the car to Peter Klutt’s Legendary Motorcar Company in Canada, who had the engine expertly rebuilt by a highly regarded Canadian NASCAR mechanic. It was reportedly balanced, blueprinted, and polished, making 345 hp when dyno-tested. Mr. Williams enjoyed the Cobra greatly, taking it on at least five tours and showing it at multiple events. He had work performed by Cobra specialists Rare Drive Inc. of New Hampshire and Cobra Automotive in Connecticut. Mr. Williams kept the car registered on its original California black plates, complete with numerous inspection stickers from over the years. These plates still accompany the car today.

The Cobra’s engine number (3471) matches the numbers on its footbox tag (which reads PA 3471), and its chassis number can be seen stamped into its trunk and hood latches. The car also features lovely, patinated black leather seats, adding even more character to an already great example. The current owner added CSX2220 to his outstanding collection of mid-century sports cars in 2021 and, fitting for such a fine example, it is complete with a spare set of tan seats, jack, knock-off hammer, soft top, and tonneau cover.

Resplendent in black over black, CSX2220 exhibits all the hallmarks of a Cobra that has had a short chain of owners and care by the country’s foremost experts over the years. With its distinguished provenance and attractive presentation, this is an exciting opportunity to acquire an outstanding example of one of the world’s greatest sports cars.

Provenance

Jay Sebring, Hollywood, California (acquired via Executive Car Leasing Company in 1964)

Private Collection, La Jolla, California (acquired from the above circa 1967)

Phil Gallant, Oceanside, California (acquired from the above in 1978)

Roger Williams, New Canaan, Connecticut (acquired from the above in 2003)

Current Owner (acquired from the above in 2021)

Exhibition Highlights

Carroll Shelby’s 80th Birthday Celebration, Petersen Automotive Museum, California, 2003

Fairfield County Concours d’Elegance, Connecticut, circa 2008

Tom Cotter’s Cobra Tour, Multiple Entries from 2008–2018

Hemmings Concours d’Elegance, Saratoga Automobile Museum, New York, 2012 (Most Significant Cobra)

Auction Info

Go HERE

Previous Gooding Highlights at Amelia Island