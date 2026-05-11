FOR SALE: 1995 Ferrari F50

Set to cross the block at Mecum Auctions on May 16 without reserve, this exceptional 1995 Ferrari F50 represents one of the purest expressions of Maranello’s Formula 1-derived engineering philosophy. Chassis number 103501 is the 36th example built out of just 349 units produced between 1995 and 1997, and it remains remarkably preserved with only 1,357 kilometers displayed on the odometer.

The car is finished in the iconic Rosso Corsa exterior over a Nero cabin and retains its matching-numbers 4.7-liter Tipo F130B V-12 engine and original 6-speed manual transmission, both verified through Ferrari Classiche certification and accompanied by the coveted Red Book documentation.

Developed as the spiritual successor to the legendary F40, the F50 was envisioned by Ferrari leadership as a road-going machine with unmistakable Formula 1 DNA. Conceived under the direction of Piero Ferrari and styled by Pininfarina designer Lorenzo Ramaciotti, the car utilized a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, pushrod suspension, advanced aerodynamic solutions.

The naturally aspirated V-12 engine produces 513 horsepower and helps propel the F50 to a claimed top speed of 202 mph while delivering sharper balance and improved circuit performance over its predecessor at Ferrari’s Fiorano proving grounds.

This particular example benefited from a significant refurbishment completed by renowned U.K. Ferrari specialists DK Engineering in November 2022. The comprehensive work included overhauling and refinishing the steering rack, suspension system, and radiator, refurbishing the wheels, and restoring the interior with the correct factory-specification Lorica upholstery material.

Included with the sale are numerous factory and historical accessories, including the original two-piece Schedoni luggage set, the factory-issued F50 Flight Case designed for the removable hardtop, service and maintenance invoices, a copy of the Certificate of Origin, and detailed production history documentation previously compiled by respected Ferrari historian Marcel Massini.

Widely regarded as one of Ferrari’s revered “Big Five” halo supercars, this low-mileage F50 stands as a rare opportunity to acquire one of the marque’s most analog and historically significant hypercars.

Source: Mecum Auctions