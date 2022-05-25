Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance Is Back

On June 19, 2022, the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance will return to Beverly Hills to celebrate their 27th year as the premiere event for Father’s Day in Southern California. It is a free car show that will give visitors and residents the chance to see up close some of the most prestigious vehicles in the world. Set against a backdrop of luxurious designer boutiques which will be positioned in the most famous street in the city. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is the featured class for this year.

There will be two main events in this year’s Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance. The first is a moving car rally that the Beverly Hills Police will escort through the city streets, the second is a stationary concours-style show situated in Rodeo Drive.

9:30am will be the start of the rally and it will showcase fifty of the finest, fastest, and most unique automobiles in the world. These fifty will then join the other similarly impressive vehicles that are displayed on Rodeo Drive.

For those who will be attending, do note that if you want to secure the best spot for you and your group, the best viewing area for the rally will be along Beverly Drive between Wilshire Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard. Only registered vehicles will be allowed to participate in the tour. The public, however, are welcome to watch from the sidewalks or from the cars.

Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance Chairman Bruce Meyer stated, “With the success of the 2021 Beverly Hills Tour d’Elegance, we knew we had to incorporate a moving show into this year’s Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance. We also return to Rodeo Drive for our traditional Concours for the first time since 2019. That means spectators will be able to see and hear the cars in motion before getting an up-close look at each of the wonderful machines on the world’s most famous street. We’re thrilled to be back.”

Rolls-Royce is a marque with a very rich history, and as a featured class for 2022, they will be showcasing more than a dozen of their finest models that they have produced from their more than 100-year history of automotive craftsmanship. They will be displaying pre-war coach-built automobiles like the legendary 1925 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Jonckheere Coupe, as well as more modern examples like the Ghost and Phantom provided by O’Gara Coach.

“The Father’s Day Concours d’Elegance is my favorite way to kick off summer in Beverly Hills. The incredible car rally through the beautiful streets of Beverly Hills and car show on Rodeo Drive is a community tradition and, now more than ever, we are ready to celebrate together!” Mayor Lili Bosse shared.

Rodeo Drive Committee President Kathy Gohari added, “The annual Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance is a spectacular event for all that brings together luxury, fashion and a car culture that is unique to Rodeo Drive. After a two-year pause, we welcome fathers, families and car lovers back to the street to enjoy a celebration of the finest cars in the world.”

It has been 27 years since the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance was conceptualized inside Beverly Hills High School. Since then, it has grown into one of the most awaited events of the year. It has since become a Father’s Day tradition for a lot of Angelenos as it offers activities for both car lovers and their families.

Car owners are welcome to submit their cars for consideration in the 2022 Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance. For those interested, they can submit their entries through the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance website. The Concours will start at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and it will be held on Rodeo Drive between Wilshire Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard.

The event is being held with the support of the City of Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive Committee, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. It is also supported by local companies like the O’Gara Coach, Geary’s, Auto Vault Storage, Ferrari of Beverly Hills, Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills, Pirelli Tires, and RM Sotheby’s.

The event is held for the benefit of the Beverly Hills Police Officers Association and Beverly Hills Firefighters’ Association. Both are non-profit charities that raise funds for first responders and their families.

The entrance to the event is free, and visitors can park their cars at local parking garages.