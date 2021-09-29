Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Replays London-Edinburgh Run After 110 Years

Recently, history was repeated as the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost 1701 reenacted its impressive feat during the 1911 London-Edinburgh Trial.

The car was designed as an ‘Experimental Speed Car’. It claimed victory during the original event as it stayed in top gear during the whole 799-mile trip. Given the state of the roads at the time, its 19.59 mph average speed is really impressive. What makes it doubly impressive is that it also recorded a fuel efficiency of more than 24 mpg.

To show that the car has not been modified, the Silver Ghost was subjected to a half-mile speed test right after the race and it recorded a speed of 78.2 mph. In a later test that the Silver Ghost was subjected to, it then recorded a speed of more than 100 mph at the famed Brooklands circuit in Surrey, making it the first Rolls-Royce to have recorded that speed.

They tried to make the reenactment as close to the original events as possible. Baring a registration of R-1075, the Silver Ghost is now a precious and priceless collector’s item. The Silver Ghost left the Pall Mall headquarters of the Royal Automobile Club – the same group that oversaw the original Trial – at 0600 on Sunday, September 5, 2021. It was then driven to Edinburgh in a route through the old Great North Road, as close to the original route as possible. And just like 110 years ago, the Silver Ghost was also locked in top gear.

As if that spectacle is not impressive enough, the 1701 had nine other Rolls-Royce Silver Ghosts as company. All of them are of a similar age, and all in the same exquisite condition, and all from the 20-Ghost Club. And as a cherry on top, a brand-new Rolls-Royce Ghost escorted the procession. The new Ghost was hand built at Goodwood, the home of Rolls-Royce, and it was given a Tempest Grey finish.

After the run ended, a grand reception was held at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Edinburgh on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Head of Corporate Relations Andrew Ball shared, “The Silver Ghost is arguably the most famous Rolls-Royce model of all time. It was through its success in the early trials of speed, reliability and endurance that it earned Rolls-Royce its reputation as ‘the best car in the world’. Winning the 1911 London-Edinburgh Trial was a landmark moment for Silver Ghost 1701: that the same car, now a priceless collector’s item, can repeat the endeavour 110 years later is testament to its remarkable engineering, materials and build quality. Our sincere congratulations to our friends at the 20 Ghost Club on this fantastic achievement.”

“Silver Ghost 1701 has a unique and special place in the marque’s history and affections. It’s difficult to think of many machines that can still perform exactly as they did 110 years ago; this extraordinary car is a remarkable tribute to our predecessors who designed, engineered and built it. We’re proud to continue their work and uphold their values in today’s Rolls-Royce motor cars – which are still the best in the world,” he added.