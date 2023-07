The Weathertech International Challenge at Road America is fast becoming a mid-summer tradition for classic and vintage racing enthusiasts, with this years event running from July 13 to July 16. It had something for everyone, from a full Concours d’Elegance show on the Friday and Saturday on the streets of the nearby town of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, to four days of practice, qualifying, and racing. Those races were divided up into 14 groups, from modern prototype and GT cars to pre-war and early post-war machinery.