The Copperstate 1000 was created in 1990 and has become one of the premier vintage car road rallies in North America benefiting the Phoenix Art Museum and the 10-90 Copperstate Foundation that provide emergency benefits to the families and dependents of officers injured in the line of duty.

The route each year is as varied as the 85 or so vintage cars that included 8 Alfa Romeos, about 14 Ferraris, about 18 Porsches (8 911s), 10 Jaguars, 5 Mercedes 300 SLs, Shelby Cobras & GT350s, a sweet 1967 Rootes Sunbeam Tiger Series II, a rare 1971 Lamborghini Espada, a striking 1973 BMW 3.0 CSL Batmobile Lightweight and many other marques.

Among the deluge of exotics and classics was a 1950 Frazer Nash LeMans Replica. A Frazer Nash took 3rd at the 49 LeMans 24–Hour Race and won the 51 Targo Florio and the 52 Sebring 12 Hours.

The Louis E. Laflin III Spirit Award went to Mike Christodolou piloting and aerodynamic 53 Studebaker Commander that was campaigned five times in Mexico on Le Carrera Panamericana. This award is given to the participant who most personifies the spirit of the Copperstate 1000 and its founder, Louis E. Laflin III.

2024 Copperstate 1000 Rally Photo Gallery