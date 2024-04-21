2024 Goodwood Members’ Meeting

Ten years since the reinvention of the Members’ Meeting has seen this grow from a relatively low key (by comparison with the headline Goodwood events), into one of the most cherished historic meetings in the UK.

With a more relaxed, informal atmosphere than Goodwood Revival, where spectators are free to wander around the paddocks, basking in awe at the sensationally curated array of historic cars, the Members’ Meeting loses none of the hotly contested on-track action, whether Edwardian sports cars, 1960s GT and prototypes or 1980s touring cars.