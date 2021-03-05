Porsche 918 Spyder Tops RM Sotheby’s Open Roads, February Auction

RM Sotheby’s Online Only: Open Roads, February auction was held from February 19-28 achieving a 76 percent sell-through rate.

Day one of the online auction was devoted to consignments based in the UK and Europe, which saw €3,328,600 in sales. Cars based in North America were the focus of day two and resulted in $3,236,075 in sales. Finally a stand-alone Swiss single-owner collection of seven rare, limited Porsche cars were auctioned on day 3 and resulted in sales of CHF3,619,000.

The top 10 results of RM Sotheby’s Open Roads Auction, February were as follows:

1. 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder

Sold for CHF1,001,000

The example sold, being the 389th Porsche 918 Spyder produced, is fitted with many desirable options and is finished with the Porsche 918s unique Liquid Chrome Blue Metallic finish.

The interior is trimmed in Mocha Brown leather with silver accents, one of only three 918 Spyders made to this specific configuration.

Other options included with the example include glare-reducing interior trim, front-end lift, passenger seat electric height adjustment, black seatbelts, and a Burmester stereo.

The standard wheels that came with the car were replaced with magnesium-alloy wheels that came with the Weissach package.

The example was fitted for grand touring instead of all-out performance. Compared to its primary competitors, Ferrari LaFerrari and McLaren P1, the 918 Spyder sits slightly different in the hybrid-hypercar market.

Porsche designed the hybrid powertrain of the 918 Spyder for daily usability instead of utilizing its electric power to increase performance. Compared to its competitors, the 918 Spyder has the lowest carbon dioxide emissions, the furthest electric-only range, and the lowest fuel consumption.

2. 2005 Porsche Carrera GT

Sold for CHF781,000

The Carrera GT utilized a 9R3-derived carbon fiber reinforced polymer monocoque chassis with steel bracing around the passenger compartment and the windshield.

Powering the vehicle is a longitudinally mid-mounted, 5.7-liter 68° naturally aspirated V10 engine which produces an impressive 650bhp at 8,000 rpm. It can also produce 435 foot-pounds of torque at 5,750 rpm.

The Carrera GT was born as a U.S. specification example and is finished in Fayence Yellow matched with Dark Grey leather interior.

In October 2004, it was shipped to its first owner in Utah, United States, before heading to Florida in 2006, where it remained until 2009.

Until 2009, the example stayed in Florida and the CARFAX report showed the last registered mileage of the car to have 6,952 miles (11,188km) on July 28, 2008.

Thereafter the example was shipped to Switzerland, with the most recent service performed in March 2020 at Porsche Service Zentrum Schinznach-Bad where it had a recorded mileage of 16,327km.

3. 1995 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet

Sold for CHF704,000

This Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet is believed to have been commissioned by Michael Schumacher’s long-time manager, Willi Weber. It’s finished in sports black paintwork matched with black wheels, a black interior, and a maroon convertible top.

The example features many carbon fiber options in the interior, including the steering wheel, gearstick, instrument binnacle, and door cards. It is also interesting to note that the car was installed with a special gearbox with no clutch pedal, being sourced from RUF.

The car was delivered new in February 1995 through Porsche in Stuttgart, with a second owner acquiring the vehicle in February 1997.

In 2018, the third and current custodian acquired the example, where it was then shipped to Switzerland and has been kept in its original, well-preserved condition.

4. 1962 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 Series II ‘Hot Rod’

Sold for $682,000

The example sold, a 1962 250 GTE 2+2 Series II (chassis number 3723 GT) was completed in August 1962 with a Nero over Pelle Beige finish.

The example was delivered new to Ferrari’s official Paris distributor, Franco-Britannic Autos Ltd. On August 8, 1962 it was delivered to its first owner, pharmaceutical executive Henry Roussel where after only seven months, Roussel sold it to a fellow executive, Pierre Fabre.

Its third owner acquired the vehicle in 1974, where it was kept until 2006. In 2008, the example had a complete engine rebuild where it was returned to its original factory color combination.

In 2011, Jamiroquai founder Jay Kay purchased the Ferrari, and in April of the same year, he submitted the example for Ferrari Classiche certification. The consignor acquired the example in May 2019. Like its previous owner, he entrusted the example to the care of Macari Classics experts to produce the 3723 GT as the ultimate grand tourer.

The example has kept its original matching-numbers differential and gearbox, although the original engine was removed to introduce a heavily modified “outside-plug” Columbo V-12 engine.

The engine was created around a new, unnumbered block being based on the Ferrari Tipo 128 design, but modified to Macari’s specifications.

The engine produces an impressive 320 horsepower and 370lb-ft of torque.