Retro Rides Weekender Announces Four Themed Displays

On May 21 and 22, 2022 the Retro Rides Weekender is returning to the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex. Hosted by Retro Rides, the Weekender event gathers the exceptional and diverse cars in the UK retro car scene. In previous events, more than 800 retro-styled pre-2000 vehicles were in attendance, from resto-mods, radical customs, retro daily’s, drifters, hot rods, and hot hatches, so the event will surely be an exciting treat for participants and spectators alike.

The iconic Goodwood paddocks are transformed every year for the Weekender. For 2022, there will be four retro perfection themed displays. For the Classic Touring Car Racing Club (CTCRC) they will showcase pre-66 classic Touring cars to Super Touring cars for their display. Truck Van Wagon will be displaying and celebrating ‘practical’ vehicles like boogie vans, camper conversions, minitrucks, and overpowered estate car cool. The Red Room is a tribute to the popular ‘red room’ in the Haynes Motor Museum. This space in the paddock has been set aside for owners with red cars! Last but not the least of the themed areas is the ‘Deadline’ area. This space is for new builds and recently finished projects.

Those who wants to reserve their own space can now apply for their own display area. Simply head on to their website to register a car for the paddock display, or to reserve your own space for your club or show car.

Throughout the whole weekend, there will be live on-track action on the circuit. Saturday will have the point-to-point Sprint which will have race a variety of cars from race-ready vehicles to daily drivers. Sunday will see the return of the Auto Solo time trials. For those who wants to join the excitement on track, applications will be starting soon so watch for announcements.

Retro Rides Weekender is not simply about awesome cars. There will be daytime entertainment areas to keep future car enthusiasts entertained, too. There will also be a live action stunt display, food stalls, barbecue, specialist retro-vehicle trade stands, bars, and weekend camping to enjoy and experience.

“After the successes of our 2021 event, we’re opening up new areas for 2022, bringing in more atmosphere and continuing to tweak and improve on what has gone before. As the show has reached a wider audience, we’ve found a deep-felt enthusiasm for our unique way of having fun with cars. We love that a late 90’s Nissan Micra can rub shoulders with classic super cars or the latest top level restomod. It’s all about that enthusiasm for cars!” Event Director David Murphy shared.

Retro Rides Weekender tickers are not on sale. Make sure to book soon as half of the camping tickers are already sold! Please go to their website www.retroridesweekender.com. Advanecd single day tickets are priced at £15, weekend tickets are priced at £49 for the Friday to Sunday. The whole family is welcome to come with the tickets for kids’ weekend and day priced at £5 for those aged 5 to 17 years, while those under 5 are free.