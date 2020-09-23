Remarkable Ford Mustang Boss to Headline Bonhams Simeone Auction

A handsome restored 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 will be the highlight of the Bonhams Collector’s Motor Cars and Automobilia Auction to be held on the 11th of October at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum. Hosted by Bonhams US Motor Car department, the auction will be the first fully-live auction that the Bonhams US Motor Car department has hosted since the Amelia Island auction back in March this year.

“We are so pleased to offer this unique gathering of some of the most famous and awe-inspiring muscle cars to Simeone. They will provide an interesting contrast to the brass-era and vintage automobiles that we are traditionally known for bringing to Philadelphia,” Bonhams Head of Sale Greg Porter stated.

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429

The 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 was considered not only the most powerful Mustang in the 1960s but also the most powerful Ford in production at the time. Standing up to the challenge of the Chrysler 426 Hemi engine, Ford powered the Boss with a 7.0-liter V8 unit that was advertised to have 365 horsepower (simply to comply with insurance limits) although the real power of the engine was a staggering 465hp.

Originally, the Boss was created to homologate Ford’s 429 NASCAR racing programme with less than 1,400 examples ever produced.

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429

Under the hood of the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429

The Mustang Boss was attractively restored by Marque expert Bob Perkins, who finished it off in stunning red paintwork with a black interior. Privately owned for more than 35 years, it is offered with its Kar Kraft inspection sheet, original window sticker, and Boss 429 manual. It is estimated to fetch $250,000-300,000.

Joining the powerful 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 are 11 other all-American automobiles, from one private collector. The domestic manufacturer’s line-up includes Buick, Oldsmobile, Dodge, Plymouth, and Ford.

Two other muscle cars in the collection will certainly show much interest on auction day: a 1971 Oldmobile 442 W-30 and a beautiful 1969 Buick GS 400 Stage 1. Both are estimated to fetch around $80,000-100,000.

1971 Oldmobile 442 W-30

The Oldsmobile 442, powered by a 455 V8 engine, was initially created by General Motors as a performance option on its Cutlass model. From 1968 onwards the car became a model of its own. The 442 refers to the mixture of its four-speed manual transmission, four-barrel carburetor, and two exhaust.

1971 Oldmobile 442 W-30

The performance-boosting W-Machine was one of the options that could be added to the Oldsmobile 442, and it was only fitted to 810 cars in the 1971 model, including this example. This was also one of the 247 cars to have the close-ratio race bred M22 “Rockcrusher” Muncie 4-speed transmission that was also only available in 1971.

Interior of 1971 Oldmobile 442 W-30

This fine example has a standard bucket seat, custom steering wheel, and a wide range of options: vari-ratio power steering, anti-spin rear, soft-ray tinted windshield, heavy duty performance axel package with 3.73 to 1 ratio, custom-sport steering wheel, Super Stock 1 wheels, and a rear deck air spoiler that matches with the lightweight fiberglass hood with dual force-air intakes.

The Oldsmobile 442 has been restored by a marque specialist and it comes with its original window sticker.

1969 Buick GS 400 Stage 1 coupé

The 1969 Buick GS 400 Stage 1 coupé is another example that has had a specialist restoration, in this example performed by a previous Buick National Concours Gold Award.

1969 Buick GS 400 Stage 1 coupé

1969 Buick GS 400 Stage 1 coupé

Buick advertised the Stage 1 as a ‘premium performance machine’ as it had the option of increased power by almost 50hp. This was achieved by its high-lift camshaft and cool air intake system revealed by the trademark hood scoops. It also equipped with a heavy-duty Rally suspension and power disc brakes.

This example was also installed with a few authentic Stage 2 components, fitted into the car throughout its racing career. The components include early prototype stage 2 development heads which only 75 sets were produced for the public. It also features a vintage Kustom Headers produced for Buick by the Kustom Equipment Company of Michigan. Additionally, it possesses Stage 2 TRW pistons with Sealed Power rings.

The 1969 Buick GS 400 Stage 1 coupé is estimated to fetch between $80,000 to $100,000.

Other highlights include:

1934 Lagonda M45 T8 Tourer, estimated to fetch $150,000-175,000, is one of the only ten known survivors of the classic pre-war British Grand Tourer. This motor car has been privately owned and with the same family since 1967.

1934 Lagonda M45 T8 Tourer

Interior of the 1934 Lagonda M45 T8 Tourer

1913 Locomobile Model 38 – a five-passenger touring car that was produced by one of the most prestigious US manufacturers of pioneer motor cars. It is estimated to fetch between $240,000-260,000

1913 Locomobile Model 38

Further details of this auction can be found at Bonhams.

[Source: Bonhams]

