Mecum Kissimmee Auction Brings in over $18 Million

Hosted in Kissimmee, Florida, the Mecum ‘Summer Special’ auction achieved over $18.6 million in sales between the 27- 29th of August 2020. Out of the entire 800+ car lineup, 518 vehicles were sold, representing a 65% sell-through rate for reserve-based auctions.

Mecum Auction Top Sellers / Source: YouTube

Despite the logistical challenges brought about by 2020, Mecum adapted to the new distancing rules and have managed to successfully conduct four live auctions since June: Iowa, North Carolina, Indiana and Florida.

The weather was hot, and so were the hammer prices, with overall sales numbers exceeded pre-auction expectations.

Here are the top 10 sales at the Mecum Kissimmee ‘Summer Special’ 2020 auction:

1. 2018 Ford GT

2018 Ford GT

Selling at the highest bid at the Florida Mecum Auction was this 2018 Ford GT. As the two-year resale restriction period imposed by Ford has expired, a 2018 Ford GT with just 97 miles on board was offered for auction on lot S120.

A twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine pushes 647hp through a 7-speed automatic paddle-shifter controlled gearbox. The sheer power delivered by the rather small displacement engine paired with ultimate transmission and suspension tech make the Ford GT an absolute machine on the track. It has a top speed of 216mph and only takes 3.0 seconds to go from 0 – 60 mph.

This model brings along a $10,000 Akrapovic titanium exhaust for deeper, stronger and louder exhaust notes as well as a $15,000 gloss carbon fiber exterior and a $30,000 Dark energy interior set featuring Sparco Alcantara carbon fiber racing seats. Completing the entire carbon package was a set of $15,000 20” exposed carbon fiber wheels added.

At 97 miles, one could consider this 2018 Ford GT as being almost in perfect condition and thanks to its options added, it left the auction block at an impressive $935,000.

2. 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition

Produced for the first time two years earlier, the Ford GT Heritage Edition would receive an upgraded, supercharged 5.4-liter V8 pitted against a 6-speed manual gearbox. More than 4 decades after building the GT40, Carroll Shelby was once again consulted by Ford in order to create the ultimate GT.

With only 343 Ford GT Heritage editions built, they have quickly became particularly collectible. While there are no notable technical differences between the standard and Heritage GT versions, the latter brings along a Gulf livery that instantly takes you back to the 1969 major Ford triumph at Le Mans 24-hour race.

With 3,600 miles on board at a healthy sounding 5.4-liter 550hp engine and a ready to race independent front and rear suspension, the 2006 Ford GT Heritage edition left the lot S115 at the auction for $412,500.

3. 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren was probably one of the most surprising and amazing collaborations of the 21st century. It is by a lot of people’s definition, the first plug and play supercar, allowing the driver to squeeze in, strap on the seatbelt, watch the speed and tachometer dials make a full turn as the car starts, then attack the throttle pedal.

A set of twin intercoolers chill the air before reaching the 5.4-liter 617hp supercharged V8 engine of the SLR McLaren. Fitted inside a carbon fiber monocoque, the engine makes the unequal length suspension control arms work a lot on high speed corners and on late-braking points.

Thanks to many advances in technology, a smooth ride doesn’t compromise precise handling anymore. And for those not convinced, the tech department made sure to have the car’s wipers fully functional even at the 200mph top speed.

The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren set at lot S77.1 puts a Crystal Laurite exterior against a red interior exposed as the gullwing doors rotate upwards, allowing the sound of 7-speaker Bose system to entertain the ears of passengers. The car features all the possible options that could have been added at the time of manufacturing.

The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren sold for $203,500 on the day.

4. 1969 Dodge Daytona

One out of the 503 cars designed to be street-legal, the B5 Fire Blue Metallic Daytona came loaded with a 375HP Magnum V8. Power is routed through a TorqueFlite 727 automatic gearbox towards the A32 axle package and lands on the grippy Firestone F70-14 tires. Although built to rage on the road as it did on the track, the 1969 Dodge Daytona brings along consumer perks such as an ashtray, lit glovebox, radio and turn signal indicators. This Dodge Daytona sold for $198,000.

5. 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback

Nothing screams “power” as the GT500 badge did during the 60s and the 70s. Carroll Shelby was well aware of the “no replacement for displacement” dogma by the time he developed the GT500 Fastback.

Sitting in lot S132.1, this 1967 Selby GT500 Fastback is brought to life by an authentic 428 cubic inch, 355hp Police Interceptor engine, an entirely different species from the 427 cubic inch racing engine which would ride 500 miles at Daytona. It draws air and fuel through twin 4-barrel carburetors and unleashes it to the wheels through a short 4-speed manual gearbox.

The car was repainted in 1991 and was added white LeMans stripes. The winning bid on the day was $187,000 for this GT 500 Flashback

6. 1934 Packard Coupe Roadster

With a red colorway eagerly pushing through the crowd of dimmed nuances, the 1934 Packard Coupe Roadster was easily the standout at the auction. A straight-8 engine and a 3-speed synchromesh gearbox were installed into the most desirable Packard Roadster body type of the time.

Wired wheels with white tire sidewalls compliment the blushing red paintjob while matching the crème soft top. To get inside the rather-centered driving position, the new owner had to bid $176,000 on Lot S126.

7. 1970 Plymouth Road Runner

Without having touched the road since 1974, this all-black Plymouth Road Runner showcased a bold persona at the auction block. It came with just 19,100 certified miles and it is the first time it was auctioned since bought. The TX9 colorway on the body was rare at the time the car was sold, and even rarer today, just as rare as it is to see it boasting front disc brakes instead of the usual drums.

There’s a pristine 390hp engine under the hood paired with the car’s original 4-speed transmission pumping power to the rear wheels. The interior comes as close to the original as possible, with just the carpet and headliner replaced.

The 1970 Plymouth Road Runner left lot S124.1 with a new owner for $176,000.

8. 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Resto Mod Convertible

The double chromed bumper of the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette sparks desire in hearts of both the young and old. This Resto Mod Corvette is coated in Patriot Red and brings along a 6.2-liter V8 engine rated at 500hp alongside a 4L60E 4-speed transmission.

A sweetheart to drive, the Vette brings along an amazing flat torque curve, with almost unseizable figure dropping between 2000 and 6000rpm. The quarter mile time is 15.0 seconds and the top speed goes all the way to 95mph.

Held in lot S62, the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Resto mod brought along a custom exhaust system, 4-wheel disc brakes, power windows and steering and a 50th Anniversary Ruby Red soft top. The hammer dropped at $154,000 for this corvette.

9. 2017 Dodge Viper GT Coupe

One of the epitomes of American muscle cars, the 2017 Dodge Viper sold at Mecum live auction caught the eye of many thanks to its rare Stryker Purple paint. The massive 8.4-liter V10 engine is good for 645hp at 6200rpm and 600lb-ft. of torque at 5000rpm.

Auctioned in lot S71, the Stryker Purple Dodge Viper was the last one to be produced and is presented in pristine condition, with all the stickers, books and badges. It even included the factory plastic still on the floor. Held in a controlled climate garage, the car was taken off the auction block for $148,500.

10. 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R

The Bentley Continental GT3-R is considered the most drive-focused car ever produced by the British luxury brand. It draws power from a 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 unit, allowing it to develop 592 at 6000rpm. Power is delivered to the wheels via an 8-speed ZF gearbox with a shortened 3.50:1 final ratio. This improves straight-line acceleration, making the Continental GT3-R the fastest accelerating Bentley yet, with a 0-60mph time of 3.8 seconds.

Although it still weighs in at 4,673 lbs, the stiffer springs, dampers and tight anti-roll bar make the Bentley Continental GT3-R more stable than its standard counterpart. Front wheels accommodate huge 420mm carbon-ceramic brake discs, the biggest diameter brakes installed on a production car at the time.

Thanks to the Akrapovic exhaust the Bentley is louder and more responsive on the upper end of the RPM gauge.

Auctioned in lot S121, the 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R was sold for $137,500.

Mecum’s next live auction event will be Dallas 2020, which will be held Oct. 15-17 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

For more details on upcoming auctions, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com

[Source: Mecum]

