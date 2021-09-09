Porsche Carrera Cup North America Races 9, 10, & 11

The Porsche Sportscar Together Fest weekend happening at Indianapolis Motor Speedway rounds 9, 10 & 11 is just right around the corner. To celebrate the modern Porsche culture with motorsport at its heart are a few exciting events scheduled for the three-day weekend. One of the main highlights of the weekend is the 45-minute Porsche Carrera Cup North America presented by the Cayman Islands races.

No. 10 TPC Racing, Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, Vernon McClure

Guests to the event will see Europe’s top one-make race series traverse the 14-turn course of the historic Speedway that spans 2.592-miles long. This is the first time that rounds 9, 10, and 11 will be held in one weekend. On September 10-12, the single make three-class championship for the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car will be joined by Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, as well as select run groups from Porsche Club of America (PCA).

No. 9 JDX Racing, Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, Parker Thompson

The pilot season of North America’s first Porsche Carrera Cup have three classes namely Pro, Pro-Am, and Pro-Am 991. For the Pro and Pro-Am classes, they will be exclusively campaigning the newest Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car, the type 992. Based on the current generation Porsche 911 GT3 road car, the type 992 is equipped with a rear engine and can generate 510Hp. For the Pro-Am 911 class, they use the type 911, the previous generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racer.

No. 4 BGB Motorsports, Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, Dylan Murry

Pro (13 cars)

In the Pro Driver point standings, Kay van Berlo (The Netherlands) is way ahead of his Kelly-Moss Road and Race teammate Seb Priaulx (United Kingdom). This is the second week that he has kept the top spot. He did incur a penalty in Round 8 at Road America that closed the gap a little as Priaulx also suffered almost the same fate early in the season. The five wins and two second-place finishes that van Berlo accomplished has kept him safe from an aggressive Parker Thompson (Canada) driving the No. 9 JDX Racing Porsche.

Thompson got the Round 3 (Circuit of the Americas)COTA)) and the recent Round 8 (Road America) victories. 42-points behind van Berlo, and 35-points behind the second, Thompson is in third place. After his three podium finishes this season, the 311RS Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 Cup driver Leh Keen (Atlanta, Georgia) is in fourth place at 111 points. Riley Dickinson (New Braunfels, Texas) is in fifth place with the No. 53 Team Hardpoint EBM Porsche.

No. 3 Kelly-Moss Road & Race Porsche, 911 GT3 Cup, Kay van Berlo

Pro-Am (10 cars)

Pro-Am class is for drivers campaigning the type 992 generation of the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car who are 40 years old and above. Alan Metni (Austin, Texas) has kept his firm grip on the first place as he won the first round back in March. Except for the Round 5 (COTA) race, he has won every race for the season. With 195 points, the No. 99 iFly Kelly-Moss Road and Race driver is leaps away from Efrin Castro’s (Dominican Republic) 141 points in the Team Hardpoint EBM car. Castro won the COTA race that Metni missed. In third place is Curt Swearingin (Chattanooga, Tennessee) with 114 points in the No. 17 ACI Motorsports Porsche.

No. 69 BGB Motorsports, Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, Tom Colingwood

Pro-Am 911 (5 Cars)

For those driving the previous generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car, Type 991.2, Matt Halcome (Dallas, Georgia) has kept his lead with 169 points in the No. 55 Goldcrest Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car. Halcome has kept his 40-point gap over Goldcrest teammate Grady Willingham (Birmingham, Alabama). Jeff Majkrzak (Orono, Minnesota) has also entered the Pro-Am class after acquiring a new type 992, the most recent and only the 24th in America.

No. 53 Team Hardpoint-EBM, Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, Riley Dickinson

Entrant

For the Entrant Championship, Kelly-Moss Road and Race has been able to keep their lead as they have earned a 51-point lead ahead of JDX Racing.

On Track

On Friday, September 10, 11:45am local time, practice will start for all classes. Come Saturday, qualifying will start at 11:05am and Race 1 will start at 4:15pm. The two Porsche Carrera Cup North America presented by the Cayman Island races will commence on Sunday, race 2 will start on 8:45am, while Race 3 is scheduled at 3:30pm. All events will be streamed live at PorscheCarreraCup.us website and IMSA Radio will be providing the commentary. After the live coverage, the event will be uploaded to the Porsche Motorsport North America YouTube channel and there will also be post-race coverage and special programming.

No. 15 Kelly-Moss Road & Race, Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, Sebastian Priaulx

“It is an honor to be the headline series of Porsche Sportscar Together Fest. Indianapolis is a destination for fans and drivers alike and this event is very special for that reason. The track and three events in a single weekend is an opportunity to put on display the professionalism of the drivers and teams of the inaugural season of Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands. We could not ask for a bigger stage in North America than the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during a Porsche-dedicated event weekend. We look forward to providing the fans of Porsche and the Indy the best show in town,” shared Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands Series Manager Brian Blocker.