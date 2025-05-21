Petersen Museum Salutes 80s & 90s Icons

The Petersen Museum‘s first large-scale exhibit will celebrate the radical era of vehicles and styles from the ‘80s and ‘90s, showcasing a diverse collection of concept cars, production models, and iconic vehicles from pop culture. The display will also feature interactive elements, including retro video games and technology, in the Mullin Grand Salon.
Highlighted vehicles
- 1996 Vector M12
- 1995 McLaren F1
- 1995 Nissan NISMO GT-R LM Road Car
- 1991 Koenig C62
- 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 “Time Machine” used in “Back to the Future”
- 1984 Pac-Man Rod
- 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000S
- 1985 Audi Sport Quattro Group B rally car
- 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Indy concept
- 1987 Buick GNX, the first GNX ever built
- 1989 Lamborghini LM002
- 1988 Cizeta-Moroder V16T
- 1998 Volkswagen Beetle featured in “Austin Powers”
- and more
Opening Day
Saturday, June 7, 2025
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Blvd.
Los Angeles, Calif. 90036
