Petersen Museum Salutes 80s & 90s Icons

The Petersen Museum‘s first large-scale exhibit will celebrate the radical era of vehicles and styles from the ‘80s and ‘90s, showcasing a diverse collection of concept cars, production models, and iconic vehicles from pop culture. The display will also feature interactive elements, including retro video games and technology, in the Mullin Grand Salon.

Highlighted vehicles

1996 Vector M12

1995 McLaren F1

1995 Nissan NISMO GT-R LM Road Car

1991 Koenig C62

1981 DeLorean DMC-12 “Time Machine” used in “Back to the Future”

1984 Pac-Man Rod

1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000S

1985 Audi Sport Quattro Group B rally car

1986 Chevrolet Corvette Indy concept

1987 Buick GNX, the first GNX ever built

1989 Lamborghini LM002

1988 Cizeta-Moroder V16T

1998 Volkswagen Beetle featured in “Austin Powers”

and more

Opening Day

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, Calif. 90036

