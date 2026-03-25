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Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II (1990, „EVO II“), Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution (1989, „EVO“) und Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 (1988), von vorn nach hinten. Studioaufnahme aus dem Jahr 1990. (Fotosignatur der Archive von Mercedes-Benz Classic: D90F160) Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II (1990, “EVO II”), Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution (1989, “EVO”) and Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 (1988), from front to back. Studio photo from 1990. (Photo index number in the Mercedes-Benz Classic Archive: D90F160)
Museum

Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 “Evolution II”

A Fascinating cult classic goes on display in Germany

Rex McAfee

With its towering rear wing, aggressive aero add-ons, and wide-set stance, the Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II makes an immediate statement—even at rest. Known simply as the “EVO II,” the homologation special pushed Mercedes’ compact 190 series firmly into the world of top-tier touring car racing. When it arrived in 1990, the EVO II quickly earned cult status. Today, it stands as one of the most sought-after modern classics from the era.

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A Shape Defined by Function

The EVO II’s design is unmistakable. Flared wheel arches, deep aprons, and that towering adjustable rear wing weren’t aesthetic indulgences—they were engineered for downforce and stability. Subtle details distinguish it further. “Evolution” badges on the front wings and the “2.5-16” script on the boot lid identify the car’s 2.5-liter, 16-valve engine. Only the EVO II carried this exact combination of cues.

 

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Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II (“EVO II”) from 1990 in the special “Youngtimer” exhibition at the Mercedes-Benz Museum. Close-up of the engine compartment, with the ABS anti-lock braking system on the right. Photo: Thomas Niedermüller. (Photo index number in the Mercedes-Benz Classic Archive: D878982)

Built to Race

Mercedes produced just 502 units in 1990 to meet homologation requirements for the Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft (DTM). The effort paid off. The EVO II became a dominant force in touring car racing, culminating in Klaus Ludwig’s 1992 DTM championship. Every car left the factory in blue-black metallic, underscoring its exclusivity. Even the numbering tells a story—cars were individually marked, with examples like “222/500” indicating their place in the limited production run.

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Mercedes-Benz AMG 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II DTM racing touring car driven by Klaus Ludwig. Photo of the 200 miles of Nuremberg at the Norisring on 1 July 1990. (Photo index number in the Mercedes-Benz Classic Archive: A90F971)
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Mercedes-Benz AMG 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II DTM racing touring car driven by Klaus Ludwig. Photo of the Touring Car Grand Prix at the Nürburgring on 3 September 1990. (Photo index number in the Mercedes-Benz Classic Archive: A90F923)

Engineering with Intent

At its core, the EVO II featured a high-revving 2.5-liter four-cylinder producing 235 hp at 7,200 rpm, with a top speed capped at 250 km/h. The engine was closely related to its racing counterpart, though slightly detuned for road use. In DTM specification, output climbed well beyond 300 hp, eventually reaching as much as 373 hp in championship-winning form. The car’s development leaned heavily on motorsport technology, from its shortened engine stroke to its finely tuned aerodynamics.

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Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II (“EVO II”) from 1990 in the special “Youngtimer” exhibition at the Mercedes-Benz Museum. Close-up of the model designation 2.5-16 on the right of the boot lid. Photo: Thomas Niedermüller. (Photo index number in the Mercedes-Benz Classic Archive: D879009)
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Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II (“EVO II”) from 1990 in the special “Youngtimer” exhibition at the Mercedes-Benz Museum. Close-up of the shift lever with the inscription “222/500”. Photo: Thomas Niedermüller. (Photo index number in the Mercedes-Benz Classic Archive: D879019)

Aerodynamics Take Center Stage

When the EVO II debuted at the Geneva International Motor Show, its exaggerated rear wing drew immediate attention. At a time when such features were rare on road cars, it stood out dramatically. The wing itself was adjustable, allowing drivers to fine-tune airflow. Even the rear window was partially covered to improve aerodynamic efficiency—details that reflected the car’s racing priorities.

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Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II (“EVO II”) from 1990 in the special “Youngtimer” exhibition at the Mercedes-Benz Museum. Photo from the rear. Photo: Thomas Niedermüller. (Photo index number in the Mercedes-Benz Classic Archive: D879003)
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Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II (“EVO II”) from 1990 in the special “Youngtimer” exhibition at the Mercedes-Benz Museum. Close-up of the right front wheel, with the “evolution” badge on the left as an exclusive feature of the EVO II. Photo: Thomas Niedermüller. (Photo index number in the Mercedes-Benz Classic Archive: D878983)

Details That Set It Apart

Beyond the headline features, the EVO II was full of thoughtful touches. The Mercedes star on the boot lid doubled as the trunk lock—a necessity due to the oversized rear wing. The 17-inch alloy wheels, often nicknamed “Roman chariot” wheels, filled the arches when the hydraulic suspension was lowered. Inside, sport seats, checkered fabric trim, and premium features like air conditioning and a Becker Grand Prix radio balanced performance with comfort.

See also

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Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II (“EVO II”) from 1990 in the special “Youngtimer” exhibition at the Mercedes-Benz Museum. Close-up of the exhaust system with perforated heat shield. Photo: Thomas Niedermüller. (Photo index number in the Mercedes-Benz Classic Archive: D878997)
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Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II (“EVO II”) from 1990 in the special “Youngtimer” exhibition at the Mercedes-Benz Museum. Close-up of the “evolution” badge borne only by the EVO II. Photo: Thomas Niedermüller. (Photo index number in the Mercedes-Benz Classic Archive: D878981)
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Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II (“EVO II”) from 1990 in the special “Youngtimer” exhibition at the Mercedes-Benz Museum. Close-up of the cylinder head cover with the inscription “Mercedes-Benz 2.5-16”. Photo: Thomas Niedermüller. (Photo index number in the Mercedes-Benz Classic Archive: D878979)

Exclusive Then—Coveted Now

At launch, the EVO II cost around DM 120,000—more than three times the price of a standard 190 E. That made it a rare sight even in period. Today, its combination of motorsport pedigree, limited production, and unmistakable design has elevated it to true collector status—one of the defining homologation specials of the 1990s.

More information HERE

Above contents © 2026 Mercedes-Benz AG, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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Rex McAfee
Published photographer and writer for several Porsche and Ferrari magazines. I currently reside in Southern California and I am very grateful for all of the opportunities the local car culture presents me with. Currently the editor of the 356 Club of Southern California. Sharing the car's history through the club's magazine is a true privilege.
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