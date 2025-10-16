Petersen Museum Celebrates Aston Martin

The Petersen Automotive Museum, in collaboration with Aston Martin, will debut a new exhibit dedicated to the ultra-luxury British performance brand this fall. Titled “Performance and Prestige: A History of Aston Martin,” the showcase will bring together more than a dozen rare and celebrated vehicles from Aston Martin’s 112-year history. Opening October 26 in the museum’s Meyers Gallery, the exhibition will trace the iconic British marque’s evolution from its founding in 1913 to its modern-day position as a leader in performance and luxury.

Highlights

1949 DB2 Prototype: a post-war sports car that competed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, securing a class podium and paving the way for production of the DB2 series.

1961 DB4GT Zagato: one of just 19 lightweight grand tourers designed in collaboration with Zagato.

1979 : a one-of-a-kind wedge-shaped concept powered by a twin-turbo V8 and fitted with gullwing doors.

2015 Vulcan: a track-only V12 hypercar, limited to 24 units globally, one for each hour of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

2021 Valkyrie Spider: an open-top hypercar with true F1 performance for the road, with over 1,000 horsepower from a naturally aspirated V12 powertrain.

The exhibit will also highlight Aston Martin’s return to Formula 1®. The AMR23 race car, which achieved eight podium finishes with two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso and teammate Lance Stroll, will be featured prominently, underscoring the brand’s pursuit of excellence at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Unmistakable Legacy

Founded in 1913 by racer Lionel Martin and engineer Robert Bamford, Aston Martin has built a legacy of blending hand-crafted elegance with high performance. From racing legends like the DBR1 to cinematic icons like the DB5, and today’s groundbreaking hypercars, Aston Martin continues to set benchmarks in design, innovation and cultural impact.

“Aston Martin’s legacy is defined by more than a century of heritage, craftsmanship, and performance, but by the inspired passion more than a century after its founding,” said Marek Reichman, Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda. “This exhibit not only celebrates the iconic vehicles that have made Aston Martin a symbol of prestige but also highlights our continued innovation in motorsport and cutting-edge road cars. We are honored to share this story with the Petersen Automotive Museum and inspire the next generation of enthusiasts.”

“Aston Martin has such a rich and important history, and we are proud to partner with them for this blockbuster exhibit,” said Terry L. Karges, executive director of the Petersen Automotive Museum. “From its century-long history to today’s place on the Formula One grid, this exhibit captures Aston Martin’s relentless pursuit of performance.”

“Performance and Prestige: A History of Aston Martin” opens on October 26 and will be on display through October 2026.

Tickets & Info

